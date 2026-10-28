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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

A Samsung Galaxy S25+ owner has criticised the company’s after-sales service after his five-month-old phone developed a display issue under warranty. He claims he is still struggling to get a fair assessment despite reporting the fault.

5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment
5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 17:06 IST

A customer says his phone’s screen failed while it was still under warranty, and that following the company’s advice has not got him a clear assessment. He has taken the complaint to social media, tagging Samsung India.

A Flagship, Five Months In

A phone that is only five months old is usually still in its honeymoon period. For one Samsung customer, it turned into a headache.

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According to a post on X, his Galaxy S25+ developed a display issue while still under warranty. He tagged Samsung India in the post and said he was extremely disappointed with the company’s after sales service.

The Complaint That Started It

The owner says he reported the problem on October 20. He did not just describe it. He sent photos and videos of the fault to back up his case.

What happened next is the core of his grievance. According to him, he followed the reply Samsung gave him, but he is still struggling to get even a fair warranty assessment of his phone.

What Samsung’s Reply Says

An email shared with the post, addressed to “Mr. Singh” from Samsung Customer Support, appears to show the company’s response. In it, Samsung apologises for the inconvenience and says it understands the situation.

The company asks the customer to visit a service centre and submit the device at his earliest convenience. After submission, the service centre will generate a job sheet number starting with 44, which the customer is asked to share, because it is mandatory for tracking the service request.

Once it has that number, Samsung says, it can follow up on the issue, coordinate with the service centre about the complaint and offer the best possible resolution under Samsung guidelines. The email closes by inviting the customer to write back if he needs more help.

Where The Customer Says It Went Wrong

The post does not say what happened at the service centre, or why the assessment has not been fair in his view. It does not state whether the fault was judged to be outside warranty, whether he was asked to pay, or whether he has received a job sheet number. These details remain unclear.

Why Warranty Fights Matter

Disputes of this kind often turn on one question: whether a fault is a defect covered by warranty or damage that is not covered. For the buyer of a premium phone, a screen problem so soon after purchase raises a simple expectation, that the maker will inspect it fairly and fix it quickly.

Samsung’s Position

Samsung has not publicly replied to the post, going by the information shared. Its email to the customer points to the service centre process as the way forward.

What Happens Next

Much depends on the job sheet and the service centre’s finding. If the screen is judged a covered defect, the owner could get a repair or replacement. If not, the dispute may continue, with the customer likely to escalate it publicly or through consumer channels. Companies often respond faster once a complaint draws attention online, so the coming days may show whether Samsung steps in directly.

Also Read: Samsung S25 Ultra Display Crashes Just 12 Days After Purchase From Amazon; Customer Claims No Resolution After 3 Days

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Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

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Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

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Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

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Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment
Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment
Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment
Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment
Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

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