Samsung Under Fire! Brand-New Mini LED TV Shows Dead Pixels And Screen Defects Within 24 Hours

A question raised by a purchaser publicly on X, tagged with Samsung India, reads as follows: Is this normal? The response from the company is pending.

New TV, More Scrutiny

The purchaser reports that his new Samsung Mini LED TV was received and installed in one single day. On the very next day, he had identified some concerns which he thinks were not appropriate.

He reported his issue on X and tagged the official account of Samsung India.

What The Customer Observed

There are three problems mentioned by the purchaser in his post. First, there are some dead pixels. Secondly, the screen edges look distorted. Thirdly, the pixels around the outer border look dimmed.

He ends his post with a specific question for the company as follows: “Is this even normal?”

@SamsungIndia Hi, my new Samsung Mini LED TV was delivered and installed yesterday, and I noticed a few issues. There are a few dead pixels, the edges of the screen don’t look straight, and the outer rows of pixels appear dim and faded. Is this even normal? https://t.co/IBj1Sr0zTG — Trivendra (@niggatraders) November 12, 2026

Single Post, So Far

At the time of this analysis, there is only one post reporting this issue. There is no identification of customer, TV model, retailer or the city. Moreover, there is no information regarding the response of the company, filing of service request or any photo or video attached to it.

None of the claims have been independently verified.

Why Such Questions Are Important

A TV is one of the bigger things to buy in any household, and consumers generally discover problems with the appliance within its initial days of use. Dead pixels and non-uniform edge lighting are problems that consumers tend to take up with the brand or the retailer right at the beginning, and so does this consumer.

Whether what he describes as being defective by the manufacturer’s own standards depends on the specifications of the product, which are not a part of the input.

What Will Happen Then?

Will Samsung India publicly respond and conduct an investigation? Will the consumer be offered repairs, replacements, or refunds? Will there be similar complaints about the product from other consumers? And will the company clarify what is acceptable for a new panel?

Right now, one consumer is awaiting an answer to his straightforward query.

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