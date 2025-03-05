Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Samsung Unveils Galaxy M16 5G & M06 5G With Power-Packed Features At An Unbeatable Price – Check Details!

Samsung launches Galaxy M16 5G and M06 5G with powerful features, sleek design, and 5G support. Priced from INR 9,499, they offer top-tier performance.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy M16 5G & M06 5G With Power-Packed Features At An Unbeatable Price – Check Details!


Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics giant, has launched two new smartphones, Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G, expanding its popular Galaxy M series. These devices bring segment-leading features, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology, offering a seamless experience to users.

Striking Display for an Immersive Experience

The Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that delivers rich color contrast and a vibrant viewing experience. The device is equipped with an adaptive high-brightness mode, making it easier for users to watch content even under direct sunlight. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display, ensuring a smooth scrolling experience, particularly for Gen Z and millennials who engage in extensive social media browsing.

Image

Sleek and Trendy Design

Samsung has refreshed the design of both models, featuring a linear-grouped camera module and a stylish color palette. The Galaxy M16 5G is ultra-slim at 7.9mm, while the Galaxy M06 5G measures 8mm in thickness. The Galaxy M16 5G will be available in three stunning colors—Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black—while the Galaxy M06 5G will be offered in Sage Green and Blazing Black.

Image

Powerful Performance and Connectivity

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ensuring fast, power-efficient performance with smooth multitasking. With full 5G support across all operators, users can enjoy faster download speeds, uninterrupted browsing, and seamless video streaming.

Advanced Camera System for Stunning Photography

Samsung has introduced a new camera module in both models. The Galaxy M16 5G features a 50MP primary camera, along with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The 13MP front camera ensures clear, high-resolution selfies. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G sports a 50MP wide-angle lens with an F1.8 aperture, alongside a 2MP depth camera for enhanced image sharpness. An 8MP front camera is included for crisp selfies.

Foto : Samsung Galaxy M16 dan M06 Resmi Rilis, Ini Harganya Halaman 2

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Charging

Both models are equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage for gaming, binge-watching, and web browsing. Additionally, 25W fast charging support allows users to quickly power up their devices in minimal time.

Samsung’s Exclusive Software and Security Features

Samsung promises extended software support with 6 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates for Galaxy M16 5G, while Galaxy M06 5G will receive 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

For the first time in this segment, Samsung has introduced its Tap & Pay feature via Samsung Wallet in Galaxy M16 5G, enabling secure and effortless transactions. Additionally, both devices come with Samsung Knox Vault, providing hardware-based security against potential cyber threats. Features like Voice Focus, which reduces background noise for clear calls, further enhance the user experience.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung is offering exciting introductory prices for both models:

Model Variant Price Offer
Galaxy M16 5G 4GB+128GB INR 11,499 Includes INR 1,000 bank cashback
6GB+128GB INR 12,999
8GB+128GB INR 14,499
Galaxy M06 5G 4GB+128GB INR 9,499 Includes INR 500 bank cashback
6GB+128GB INR 10,999

Samsung continues to redefine smartphone experiences with its latest Galaxy M16 5G and M06 5G, making high-end features accessible at competitive prices.

