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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India with pre-orders now open, featuring Galaxy AI, Gemini Intelligence, upgraded cameras and displays, priced between ₹1,24,999 and ₹2,59,999.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India. Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India. Image Credit: Samsung

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 12:07 IST

Samsung India has officially launched its new foldable phone lineup in India. Pre-orders for the new Samsung smartphones are now open which include the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. It is the seventh generation of Samsung’s foldable line. All the models of the Samsung phones target different kinds of users like the Fold8 Ultra for heavy multitaskers and content creators, the Fold8 for everyday media consumption, and the Flip8 for quick, on-the-go interactions.

Samsung Southwest Asia’s president and CEO, JB Park, said the company’s foldable leadership over seven generations reflects consumer preference for its design language and Galaxy AI experiences, adding that local manufacturing and India-based R&D continue to shape how the devices are built.

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Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 Price in India

Here’s how the new lineup is priced across variants:

Model RAM/Storage Price (INR)
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 12GB/256GB 1,99,999
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 12GB/512GB 2,19,999
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 16GB/1TB 2,59,999
Galaxy Z Fold8 12GB/256GB 1,79,999
Galaxy Z Fold8 12GB/512GB 1,99,999
Galaxy Z Fold8 16GB/1TB 2,39,999
Galaxy Z Flip8 12GB/256GB 1,24,999
Galaxy Z Flip8 12GB/512GB 1,44,999

The Fold8 Ultra comes in Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow and Green Shadow, with the latter two online-exclusive. The Fold8 is available in Graphite, Cream, Lavender and Pistachio, with Lavender and Pistachio online-only. The Flip8 comes in Graphite, Cream, Pink and Mint, with Pink and Mint reserved for online buyers.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Fold8 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship foldable for this generation, built around an 8-inch main display meant to function as a genuine workspace for multitasking. Despite the larger screen, the phone measures just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighs 215g, making it Samsung’s slimmest Fold yet.

On the camera front, it packs a 200MP main sensor with HDR support in full-resolution mode, along with a new 50MP ultra-wide camera for landscapes and macro shots. Nightography improvements target better low-light photos and videos, while creators get 8K recording through a new APV codec and on-device Cine LUT tools for colour grading. The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Galaxy Z Fold8: Specs and Features

The standard Fold8 weighs 201g, which Samsung says makes it the lightest Fold it has built, while still housing a 4800mAh battery. Its display adjusts based on use as a 10:16 cover screen for messaging and browsing when folded, a 4:3 main display for games and films when opened, and a reading-friendly ratio when rotated.

This generation also introduces Flex Titanium, a display structure combining a titanium alloy film with a reinforced titanium plate to cut down crease visibility and improve durability against folding and impact. Peak brightness on the main display reaches 3000 nits, aided by Vision Booster and a low-reflection finish for outdoor use. The camera setup includes dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors, with Dual Recording capturing both sides of a moment at once and My FanCam auto-framing a subject to cut down on manual editing.

Galaxy Z Flip8: Specs and Features

The Flip8 is Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip phone to date, at 180g and 6.1mm thick. The bigger change is its FlexWindow, now positioned as an AI-native interface that handles notifications, app shortcuts and connected tasks without needing the phone to be opened. A “Now Brief” panel on the cover screen surfaces relevant updates, and Gemini Intelligence can be triggered directly from FlexWindow via the side key or voice.

Camera-wise, it uses a 50MP sensor on Samsung’s ProVisual Engine for improved selfies, skin tones and background blur. Flex Mode enables hands-free shooting, Super Steady now includes Horizon Lock for stable cover-screen video, and FlipShot lets users personalise the FlexWindow while taking mirror selfies.

Galaxy AI Across the Range

All three phones ship with an expanded set of Galaxy AI tools. Now Brief and Now Nudge proactively surface information and suggested actions, like checking a schedule or saving a location, based on a user’s routine. Gemini Intelligence now supports app automation across 49 apps and services for tasks such as restaurant bookings and ticket searches, while Notebooks in Gemini can compile notes, images and recordings into structured summaries.

Security and Privacy

Samsung Knox continues to secure the devices from the chip level, with Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection and Knox Vault handling encrypted app storage and sensitive data respectively. One UI 9 adds an AI Assistant Activity dashboard for reviewing and managing AI actions in one place, along with Enhanced Privacy Alerts that flag unusual background permission requests.

Switching from iPhone

Samsung has also updated Smart Switch to let users migrate data from an iPhone by scanning a QR code, without installing extra apps. Quick Share now supports AirDrop as well, allowing file transfers between iOS and Galaxy devices in both directions.

Pre-orders for all three models are live now through Samsung’s online and retail channels in India.

Also Read: Not Using These 6 Hidden Samsung Galaxy Features? Here’s What You’re Missing

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Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New
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Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

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Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

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