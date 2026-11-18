The purchase of a new washing machine, four days’ usage, and the persisting issue. One customer complains of going in circles with the matter and wonders why he is getting a remedy rather than a fix.

A New Washer Arrives at His Place

From what the customer says, he got himself a Samsung washing machine on October 19, 2026. Four days later it was installed, on October 23.

Neither the model nor the cost of the machine nor the place of its purchase is indicated in the provided information.

Four Days, Four Issues

Only four days had passed since installation when the washer started showing troubles, from what the customer says. It is unclear exactly which fault is being talked about because no specific information is given. Whether it is a washing, draining, spinning, displaying or some other trouble is unknown.

A Complaint That Would Not Go Away

According to the customer’s claim, he complained about it but to no avail; the fault was there on November 12, more than two weeks after the initial reporting date.

No information is provided about whom he contacted and what action was taken.

@CromaSupport @SamsungIndia I purchased a Samsung washing machine on 19 Oct 2026, installed it on 23 Oct, and it developed issues by 27 Oct. Despite reporting it, the problem persists (12 Nov). Complaint raised on 14 Nov. Why repair a nearly new defective machine? — sudhakar (@Sudhavuppalapat) November 18, 2026

The Formal Complaint

The customer made the complaint on November 14. Unfortunately, the complaint details do not provide any information on the place where the customer has lodged his complaint – whether it was to the company’s customer service, any consumer portal or social media. No number for the complaint is provided either.

The Question He Is Asking

The core of his question can be stated quite simply – why the defective and practically new equipment needs to be repaired?

According to him, the machine which broke down almost immediately after the installation process should be either changed or fully rectified. This is his opinion, and there is no information about any warranties or policies in the account.

What Is Not Known

There are several basic elements unknown to us. They are the defect description itself, the model, number of services calls, Samsung’s reply and the name of the customer. The machine could be covered by a regular manufacturer warranty, but it is not mentioned in the account, and there is no information about the request for changing the equipment and refusal of such a request.

This is just one example of what a customer has claimed, and the reason for the defect has not yet been determined.

What Next?

Will Samsung accept the complaint and repair the appliance, or will they replace the machine? Will the customer seek further action, by bringing the issue to a consumer court, if it is not sorted out? Will there be other cases raised by the owners of the same model? The answer can only wait to see.

Also Read: Samsung Flagship Frustration: S20+ And S22+ Both Develop Green Lines, Customer Demands Free Display Replacement After Recurring Failures