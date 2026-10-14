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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months

Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months

A Samsung washing machine owner is demanding a full refund after the spin cycle continued malfunctioning four months after purchase, despite two service visits failing to resolve the issue.

Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months. (Image Credit: @ShubhamS_35/X)
Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months. (Image Credit: @ShubhamS_35/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 16:23 IST

When a household buys a fully automatic washing machine, the expectation is simple: load, press start and walk away. For one Samsung customer, that routine broke down just four months after the purchase. The machine’s spin cycle, according to the customer, is still not working properly.

Two Service Calls, No Fix

The customer says they have raised a service request twice. On each occasion, a technician came, inspected the machine and left without properly resolving the fault. Two visits later, the spin cycle problem remains.

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A Frustrated Customer Speaks Up

In the complaint, the customer expresses strong disappointment with both the product and the after-sales service. The customer says they no longer wish to buy or use any Samsung product in the future, a pointed statement for a brand that depends on repeat buyers.

The Demand: Take It Back, Pay It Back

The customer has asked the company to collect the washing machine free of cost and issue a full refund. It is a demand for a complete return, not another repair.

The Warning At The End

The complaint closes with a warning. If the issue is not resolved, the customer says they will be left with no option but to dispose of the machine themselves out of sheer frustration.

Why Such Complaints Are So Easily Spread

The example shows a familiar situation for all appliance owners: an item that does not work at all from the very beginning, service calls that solve no problems and the person who finds himself between additional repairs and warranty terms that did not fulfill. Four months is not much time to see a problem in the device which cannot be solved in just two service calls, and this is what attracted people’s attention to the complaint.

Will Samsung Take Any Action?

Whatever will happen further depends on the company itself. Samsung can act in response to the complaint and arrange a third and last repairing, provide replacement of the device or agree to give back the money that the client asks for. In case the problem is not solved, the customer can address it to the consumer forum which deals with refunds and replacements of broken goods.

Also Read: Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

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Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months

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Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months

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Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months

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Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months
Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months
Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months
Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months
Samsung Washing Machine Owner Seeks Full Refund After Two Service Visits Fail To Fix Spin Cycle Issue Within Four Months

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