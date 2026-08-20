Samsung Washing Machine Trouble Leaves Customer Frustrated, Repeated Calls To Customer Care Go Unanswered

Samsung has built a strong reputation in the Indian consumer tech market, and its brand name alone evokes trust and quality in the minds of buyers. But going by a fresh round of complaints surfacing on social media, that same reputation is increasingly being tested by after-sales service failures. In the latest case, reported by Inkhabar, a customer has accused the company of ignoring his repeated pleas for help after his washing machine broke down.

Customer Alleges Complete Radio Silence From Support

The customer took to X (formerly Twitter), tagging Samsung India’s official handle, and called the company’s after-sales experience “very poor.” He said his washing machine had stopped working, yet neither the customer care helpline nor the local service centre sent a technician to inspect it. Despite dialling multiple customer care numbers repeatedly, he claimed to have received nothing but empty assurances that a repair was imminent — assurances that reportedly never translated into action.

Screenshots shared by the user, as cited, reportedly show a long call log with Samsung’s helpline, none of which led to a resolution.

Samsung’s Response

Following the post, Samsung India’s handle reportedly replied with an apology, urging the customer to share his complaint details via direct message and assuring him the issue would be looked into. However, Inkhabar’s report notes that such replies are often automated responses triggered whenever the company is tagged, and rarely lead to timely follow-through, leaving customers to keep chasing the same complaint on their own.

Not An Isolated Incident

The report points out that this is far from a one-off case. Customers have flagged similar experiences involving cracked smartphone screens, refrigerators failing within months of purchase, and warranty claims going unhonoured. Many users have gone as far as publicly advising others against buying Samsung devices.

What Customers Can Do?

Per the report, if calls to customer care don’t yield results, it’s advisable to escalate the complaint in writing. Keeping the purchase date, model number, bill, service request number, technician visit details, and a record of all communication handy can help. Samsung also offers email support and a Service Head/CEO Office escalation option on its website for unresolved cases.