Samsung Washing Machine Trouble Leaves Customer Frustrated, Repeated Calls To Customer Care Go Unanswered

Customer Alleges Complete Radio Silence From Support
Worst after-sales service experience from @SamsungIndia
My washing machine is lying broken, but neither your customer care nor the local service center is sending a technician. Multiple calls, zero resolution, only false promises. pic.twitter.com/pv62GSfAYd
— shivam Sharma (@shivamersharma) August 19, 2026
Samsung’s Response
Not An Isolated Incident
What Customers Can Do?
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.