Samsung is reportedly in the process of creating a Fan Edition (FE) variant of its Galaxy Z Flip, aimed at making foldable smartphones more accessible to a broader audience. According to sources from Android Authority, this budget-friendly clamshell foldable is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year.

During its recent quarterly earnings report, Samsung indicated its intention to reduce entry barriers for foldable devices, a strategy likely motivated by increasing competition from brands like Motorola, which has already introduced affordable versions of its premium flip phones. The company expressed a commitment to exploring options that would make foldable technology more widely available.

Previously, there were rumors about a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant, but instead, Samsung released a slimmer version with slightly larger displays, limited to its home market.

While details about the Galaxy Z Flip FE are still emerging, it is expected that Samsung will utilize an older-generation flagship processor to help keep costs down. The base model is likely to offer 128GB of storage, in contrast to the 256GB available in the premium versions.

In line with strategies seen in Motorola’s budget Razr models, the Galaxy Z Flip FE may feature a smaller cover display, along with potential reductions in RAM and a simplified camera system to achieve a more competitive price point.

This move represents Samsung’s efforts to tap into the growing demand for affordable foldable smartphones, making innovative technology accessible to more consumers.