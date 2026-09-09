Samsung’s Premium 5-Star AC Fails Again: Second Unit Arrives Defective, Customer Gets No Meaningful Support

Samsung’s costliest 5 star rated air conditioner is once again at the centre of a customer service row after a buyer revealed that even his replacement unit turned out to be faulty.

The Complaint Surfaces On X

The issue came to light through a post by user Sibtain Zaheer, known on the platform as @dotcomfolk. He said the AC in question was the second unit sent to him after the first one had already run into problems. Instead of resolving things, the replacement arrived in a condition he called deplorable, with visible signs of a manufacturing defect that left the unit unable to function at all.

No Help From Either Side

According to the user, he reached out multiple times to customer support teams at both Amazon India and Samsung India, since the AC had been purchased through the ecommerce platform. Despite the repeated attempts, he said neither company offered any real or lasting solution, leaving him stuck with a nonworking appliance and mounting frustration.

This is the 2nd unit of Samsung’s most expensive 5-star-rated AC ordered from @amazonIN & it arrived in deplorable condition with a manufacturing defect and has failed to work.

Despite repeated calls to CS neither @amazonIN nor @SamsungIndia has provided any meaningful support. pic.twitter.com/a7HquVhRy6 — Sibtain Zaheer 🇮🇳 (@dotcomfolk) September 8, 2026

Companies Respond, But Users Aren’t Convinced

Samsung India replied publicly, saying it would look into the matter and asked the user to share his contact information through a direct message so the concern could be addressed. Many online felt the response read like a standard, copy-pasted line rather than a genuine attempt to help. Amazon also responded separately, apologising for the defective delivery and pointing the user toward its support channel for further assistance.

A Recurring Pattern

This case joins a string of similar complaints against Samsung in recent months, spanning televisions, refrigerators and now air conditioners, with customers repeatedly flagging poor build quality alongside slow and unsatisfactory after-sales support across the brand’s product range in India.

Also Read: Black Dot Appears on 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty