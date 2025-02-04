Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Samsung's Smart Ring Patent Could Allow Control of Devices Like Tablets And Laptops

Samsung has already tested the waters of smart rings with the Galaxy Ring it launched last year. Unlike other smart rings, which are primarily health metrics-based, such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and fitness tracking.

Samsung’s Smart Ring Patent Could Allow Control of Devices Like Tablets And Laptops


Samsung’s first smart ring, launched last year and available in India, tracks health data via the Samsung Health app. Now, the company has filed a new patent for an advanced version of the smart ring, which could control connected devices like tablets and laptops. The patent, published by WIPO, suggests the ring could manage device displays and move content between screens, offering more than just health monitoring. This development marks a potential shift in wearable technology, expanding its functionality beyond fitness tracking.

The Smart Ring

Samsung has already tested the waters of smart rings with the Galaxy Ring it launched last year. Unlike other smart rings, which are primarily health metrics-based, such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and fitness tracking, the new patent suggests that Samsung’s future smart ring can do much more. It may provide a revolutionary way to control devices and interact with screens, possibly doing away with the keyboard or mouse.

The patent indicates that the smart ring would work by connecting to two devices, such as a laptop and a tablet, both of which would need to be on the same wireless network. Once connected, the ring would have the capability to manipulate displays, move objects around, and even manage the layout of content across the devices. The technology would work based on distance, movement, and optical sensors, as well as camera modules, to get the position of the ring in real time for synchronization with devices.

How It Works

Behind this smart ring functionality lies a set of sensors. These will help track the position and movement of the ring, which in turn enables the ring to send wireless communication with the electronic devices. For instance, when the user moves the ring, the smart ring will send data to the connected devices, which will then respond accordingly. The display layout on the laptop or tablet will change according to the movement of the input device, that is, the ring, and this is an extremely intuitive way of managing content on multiple screens.

In addition, the patent further suggests that the smart ring may allow for “natural continuity” between displays. This implies that content should flow from one device to the other with complete ease, similar to the capabilities observed in an Apple ecosystem wherein files and activities can be fluidly transferred between an iPhone, a MacBook, or an iPad. The Samsung smart ring, however, would advance this by allowing users more control over actions, such as moving items across screens and reordering the stream of information in real-time.

If the technology comes to life, it could revolutionize the way users interact with their devices. Imagine presenting slides on a tablet while moving them to a laptop screen with a simple gesture of the ring. Or imagine controlling a laptop’s media player with your hand movements and seamlessly shifting the content to a secondary screen for a larger display.

It’s the kind of technology that is expected to add a new convenience to multi-device users, such as those with multiple screens, or even a content manipulator accustomed to switching between devices. The patent, from Samsung, shows a world where the smart ring could function as a universal controller for an assortment of gadgets, allowing consumers more flexibility and control.

What’s in the Future for Samsung’s Smart Ring?

At this point, the patent is just a glimpse of what could be an exciting development in wearable technology. The concept is interesting, but it is essential to remember that patents do not always translate into actual products. However, this patent gives a strong indication that Samsung is exploring new and innovative ways to push the boundaries of smart wearables.

Currently, the smart ring market is still in its infancy, with devices primarily focused on health and wellness metrics. However, if Samsung successfully develops this new type of smart ring, it could potentially change the game for wearables, making them not just health trackers, but powerful tools for controlling the digital environment.

ALSO READ:  Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

