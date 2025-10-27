LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 18:48:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

(Refiles story to fix spelling of operating system name Humain One in paragraph 2) RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi-based AI startup Humain, set up by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, plans to launch a computer operating system this week that enables users to speak to a computer to tell it to perform tasks, the company said on Monday. It sees systems such as its new product, Humain One, as an eventual alternative to icon-based systems like Windows or macOS that have dominated personal computer operating systems since the mid-1980s, a company spokesperson said. "Rather than looking at icons where you click for discrete applications, now you (…) speak your intent," CEO Tareq Amin said at the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh. While other companies are working on similar products, Humain aims to be the first to officially launch its system. Humain was launched in May under the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It offers AI services and products, including data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models.   A computer's operating system is the software that acts as the bridge between the user and the machine, managing hardware resources and providing essential services for all other programs. The Humain spokesperson, who declined to be named, said that the company started developing the new operating system shortly after it launched as a company in May. It has been testing the operating system internally for its own payroll and human resources systems, he said. Amin also said on Monday that Humain plans to build approximately 6 gigawatts of data center capacity, but did not say where.  (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Andrew Mills and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Susan Fenton)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Launch 9 Satellite Stations In India, List Includes Mumbai, Noida And…

Microsoft Teams To Inform Your Boss If You Are Not In Office: Here’s What It Means

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

India's LTIMindtree betting big on new AI unit, CEO says

LATEST NEWS

Javier Milei Wins High-Stakes Argentina Elections: Meet ‘The Chainsaw Man’ Who Takes Advice From His Dogs, Also A Trump Ally

Big Update On Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Temple Construction Work Completed, Details Inside

BRIEF-Orchestra BioMed Announces First Patients Enrolled in Virtue® SAB US Pivotal IDE Coronary Trial

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

UnitedHealth investors pin turnaround hopes on new CEO

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic Has A New Release Date, Check New Date Here As Makers Add New Scene To Final Cut

Skanda Sashti 2025: Soorasamharam 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tiruchendur Schedule, Mantras

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system
Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system
Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system
Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

QUICK LINKS