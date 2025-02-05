Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Skoda Kylaq SUV Now Available On Zepto For Quick Test Drives To Your Doorstep Starting February 8


Skoda India has teamed up with Zepto, one of the leading online quick commerce platforms, to offer an innovative way to experience and purchase cars. Starting February 8, 2025, customers can book a test drive of the highly anticipated Skoda Kylaq, a sub-4m SUV, directly through Zepto’s app, with the promise of swift delivery.

Zepto, renowned for its lightning-fast 10-minute delivery services, is now making waves in the automotive industry by expanding its offerings to include cars. In a teaser video released by Zepto in collaboration with Skoda, viewers were introduced to a new form of car shopping. The video shows a Zepto delivery agent walking into a Skoda showroom to pick up an order—a Skoda Kylaq. The ad ends with the message “Skoda x Zepto: Coming soon,” along with the caption “Coming soon on 8th Feb!” indicating the partnership’s official launch date.

While the specifics of the delivery logistics remain unclear, this partnership signals a shift in how consumers may approach car buying. The potential for Zepto to deliver not only groceries and electronics but also high-value items like cars is a significant development. However, it remains to be seen how payment processes, documentation, and final deliveries will unfold, with more details expected to be disclosed soon.

This collaboration aligns with the rapid rise of quick commerce platforms in India, where services like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart are already accustomed to delivering small items swiftly. But with the introduction of vehicles and other large purchases on these platforms, it becomes evident that the market for high-value items is growing on quick commerce platforms.

Not only can customers now purchase Skoda cars on Zepto’s platform, but the convenience of booking a test drive directly at home could make car shopping even more accessible and appealing. As Zepto continues to innovate and expand its services, it is expected that car test drives may soon become as quick and easy as ordering a meal.

ALSO READ: DeepSeek’s Hidden Code: Experts Warn Of Data Leak To Chinese Government

