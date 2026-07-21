Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition Update: Check New Exclusive Paint Options And Prices

Skoda India has expanded the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition with a limited cosmetic update, introducing two exclusive paint finishes that will be available on just 200 cars. The special edition remains priced between Rs 16.69 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom), meaning buyers get the new look without paying anything extra. While the visual package has grown, the sedan’s equipment list, styling package and engine options continue unchanged.

Rather than redesigning the car, Skoda has chosen to make the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition more exclusive through limited availability, giving a small batch of buyers access to fresh colours inspired by the brand’s motorsport roots.

Exclusive Skoda Slavia shades celebrate Monte Carlo heritage

The biggest change is the arrival of Shimla Green and Steel Grey dual-tone finishes. Skoda says the new colours draw inspiration from its Rallye Monte Carlo heritage and are designed to give the sedan a “stronger visual presence”. Despite the new paint options, the Skoda Slavia continues to wear its familiar Monte Carlo Edition badge and carries forward the same sporty identity.

The exterior styling package remains intact with blacked-out design cues, signature Monte Carlo styling elements, a shark-fin antenna, bumper garnish, trunk spoiler and several black-finished body details that distinguish the edition from the standard sedan.

Skoda Slavia cabin keeps sporty theme and premium features

Inside, the Skoda Slavia retains its black-and-red interior layout, giving the cabin a sporty character. The feature list also remains unchanged and includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and other convenience features.

With no mechanical changes accompanying the update, the focus remains firmly on giving the sedan a more distinctive appearance through its limited-run finish.

Skoda Slavia powertrain remains unchanged despite cosmetic update

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Slavia continues with two turbo-petrol engine choices. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI develops 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Buyers can also opt for the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, which produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. By limiting the new colours to only 200 units, Skoda has chosen to add exclusivity to the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition while leaving its pricing, performance and feature package untouched.

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