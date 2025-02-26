Slack Outage Disrupts Workflows As Thousands Report Issues

Slack, launched in 2013, has become a widely used collaboration tool, competing with platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

San Francisco-based workplace communication platform Slack experienced a major outage on Wednesday morning, leaving thousands of users unable to connect or load messages. The company confirmed the issue and said it was actively investigating the disruptions.

According to an update on Slack’s status page, the outage affected multiple API endpoints, as well as message sending, receiving, and thread loading functionalities. The incident was first reported early in the morning, and by peak outage time, more than 3,000 users had flagged the issue on Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions.

Users Reacted

Slack users across different regions reported difficulties in accessing the platform, which serves as a critical communication tool for businesses and organizations worldwide. Many took to social media to express frustration, with some speculating that the outage may have been linked to a server-related issue.

> slack is down every engineer in Silicon Valley: pic.twitter.com/FiQqoxCx9Q — joowon (@n0w00j) February 26, 2025

i bet the slack outage was caused by an ex-openai employee that hasn’t fully absorbed slack’s culture — Joanne Jang (@joannejang) February 26, 2025

Slack is down! What is everyone going to do now! pic.twitter.com/UIJf66XRSE — Emily (@MrsAmericanVGov) February 26, 2025

The company assured users that it was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. By mid-morning, some services had started coming back online, including group and direct messaging, as well as emoticon reactions. However, Slack has yet to provide a detailed explanation regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated time for a full restoration of services.

Slack, launched in 2013, has become a widely used collaboration tool, competing with platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. It was acquired by Salesforce in 2020 for $27.7 billion, a move that strengthened its position in the business communication market. Despite its robust infrastructure, occasional service disruptions have raised concerns about reliability, especially for companies that rely on Slack for seamless daily operations.

As Slack continues to monitor the situation, users are advised to check the platform’s official status page for real-time updates. Many businesses have temporarily switched to alternative communication channels to maintain workflow continuity during the outage.

