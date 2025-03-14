Snapchat Users Locked Out Amid Widespread Service Disruption, Netizens React

Snapchat users worldwide experienced significant disruptions on Thursday evening, with numerous people encountering difficulties in sending messages, accessing the app, and logging into their accounts.

Snapchat users worldwide experienced significant disruptions on Thursday evening, with numerous people encountering difficulties in sending messages, accessing the app, and logging into their accounts.

The outage started around 9:30 PM EST, with reports hitting a peak at 10:45 PM, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The reason behind the outage is not known, and Snapchat has not made an official statement regarding the issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

User Complaints Surge Online

According to Downdetector, almost 49,000 users complained about issues with the app. Of those, 50% could not log in, and 30% reported overall app failures. Moreover, 20% of the complaints dealt with server connectivity issues, and users could not access their messages and other parts of the app.

Angry Snapchat users turned to Twitter to voice their outrage, posting memes and asking if anybody else was experiencing the same thing. Hashtags such as ‘#SnapchatDown’ soon began trending as frustrations poured in on the platform. Users were furious at the interruption, demanding an instant reaction from Snapchat’s customer support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Even with the extensive outage, Snapchat has still not issued any update or approximate fix time. The users hold out hope that the company will admit the problem and end it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, affected users are watching social media and Downdetector to see when service will resume.

Netizens React

After snapchat was down, people started tweeting about the same. A user tweeted, “everyone running to twitter to check if snapchat is broken for anyone else #snapchat #snapchatdown #snap #snapchats.”

Another user wrote, “Why does Snapchat choose to be down right when fine shyt snaps back after being on delivered for 5 hours.”

Why does Snapchat choose to be down right when fine shyt snaps back after being on delivered for 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/iBgiWtmKFJ — sofia 💿 (@l0vecoffeee) March 14, 2025

ALSO READ: