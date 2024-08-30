Friday, August 30, 2024

Social Media Platform X Experiences Widespread Outage

X Users have reported difficulties accessing the site and using its features during this latest disruption.

Social media platform X faced a significant outage on Thursday afternoon, affecting thousands of users across the U.S. Downdetector.com, a site that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, reported over 37,000 outage reports in the U.S. as of 3:54 pm ET (7:54 pm GMT).

The platform had previously experienced an outage earlier in April. Users have reported difficulties accessing the site and using its features during this latest disruption.

 

