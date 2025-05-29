Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features

Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features

Sony unveils the FX2 camera for indie filmmakers 33MP full-frame, 4K 60p, pro audio, and next-gen autofocus in a compact body. Ships August starting at $2,699.99.

Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features


Sony has officially launched the FX2, the latest addition to its Cinema Line camera lineup, designed specifically for independent filmmakers, small crews, and content creators who need pro-level cinematic tools in a compact form. The FX2 will begin shipping in early August, priced at $2,699.99 for the body alone or $3,099.99 with Sony’s new XLR audio handle.

At the core of the FX2 is a 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R sensor, which offers more than 15 stops of dynamic range with S-Log3. It supports dual base ISOs at 800 and 4000, giving filmmakers excellent low-light flexibility for both bright and dark shooting environments.

Sony’s codec support is extensive, offering 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra formats, DCI 4K at 24p, and 4K 60p recording for up to 13 hours, made possible by a reengineered internal cooling system. For slow-motion lovers, the FX2 delivers up to 120 frames per second in Full HD resolution.

To cater to post-production workflows, the FX2 supports Cine EI shooting modes and lets users load up to 16 custom LUTs. Anamorphic lens users get de-squeeze options, while Sony’s cinematic S-Cinetone color profile is enabled by default for that filmic look straight out of the camera.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sony Electronics Introduces The FX2 Compact Camera, Expanding Cinema Line's Versatility For Creatives | Sony | Alpha Universe

The design is compact and rig-friendly, with a flat-top cage-less build and multiple mounting threads. A new top handle, available as part of a bundle, adds dual XLR inputs and supports four-channel 24-bit audio giving serious creators pro-level sound capture on the go.

Autofocus gets a major upgrade in the FX2, featuring Real-Time Recognition AF and subject tracking that works on people, animals, vehicles, and even insects. Tools like breathing compensation and AF assist give cinematographers precise control in dynamic environments.

Solo creators will benefit from features like Auto Framing and Framing Stabilizer, which allow the camera to simulate a second operator. The FX2 also supports 33MP still photo capture and includes a new dedicated log shooting mode for enhanced grading control.

Sony | Alpha Universe | Middle East and Africa

Visually, users get a new 3.68M-dot EVF with a deep eyecup alongside a fully articulating LCD touchscreen. Sony’s user-friendly BIG6 menu system, vertical shooting modes, and customizable controls make the FX2 accessible even for newer filmmakers.

In terms of connectivity, the FX2 includes HDMI Type-A with 16-bit RAW output, USB-C with power delivery, dual-band Wi-Fi, and wired LAN via adapter. Native live-streaming support makes it a strong choice for creators aiming for live events or remote production workflows.

With pro-grade cinema features in a travel-friendly size, the FX2 stands out as a serious tool for modern content creators seeking high-end production quality without the bulk or complexity of traditional cinema gear.

ALSO READ: Google Launches Official Online Store In India With Pixel Discounts, EMI Offers, And Exchange Bonuses

Filed under

Sony Cinema Line FX2 Sony FX2 Sony FX2 camera specs Sony FX2 price

newsx

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana...
newsx

How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?
RBI Sees Stable Inflation

RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost
newsx

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?
newsx

Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features
newsx

Rahul Gandhi’s Affidavit Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Savarkar-Godse Link
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana...

How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?

How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?

RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost

RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

Rahul Gandhi’s Affidavit Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Savarkar-Godse Link

Rahul Gandhi’s Affidavit Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Savarkar-Godse Link

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Lifestyle

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience