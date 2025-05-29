Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features

Sony unveils the FX2 camera for indie filmmakers 33MP full-frame, 4K 60p, pro audio, and next-gen autofocus in a compact body. Ships August starting at $2,699.99.

Sony has officially launched the FX2, the latest addition to its Cinema Line camera lineup, designed specifically for independent filmmakers, small crews, and content creators who need pro-level cinematic tools in a compact form. The FX2 will begin shipping in early August, priced at $2,699.99 for the body alone or $3,099.99 with Sony’s new XLR audio handle.

At the core of the FX2 is a 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R sensor, which offers more than 15 stops of dynamic range with S-Log3. It supports dual base ISOs at 800 and 4000, giving filmmakers excellent low-light flexibility for both bright and dark shooting environments.

Sony’s codec support is extensive, offering 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra formats, DCI 4K at 24p, and 4K 60p recording for up to 13 hours, made possible by a reengineered internal cooling system. For slow-motion lovers, the FX2 delivers up to 120 frames per second in Full HD resolution.

To cater to post-production workflows, the FX2 supports Cine EI shooting modes and lets users load up to 16 custom LUTs. Anamorphic lens users get de-squeeze options, while Sony’s cinematic S-Cinetone color profile is enabled by default for that filmic look straight out of the camera.

The design is compact and rig-friendly, with a flat-top cage-less build and multiple mounting threads. A new top handle, available as part of a bundle, adds dual XLR inputs and supports four-channel 24-bit audio giving serious creators pro-level sound capture on the go.

Autofocus gets a major upgrade in the FX2, featuring Real-Time Recognition AF and subject tracking that works on people, animals, vehicles, and even insects. Tools like breathing compensation and AF assist give cinematographers precise control in dynamic environments.

Solo creators will benefit from features like Auto Framing and Framing Stabilizer, which allow the camera to simulate a second operator. The FX2 also supports 33MP still photo capture and includes a new dedicated log shooting mode for enhanced grading control.

Visually, users get a new 3.68M-dot EVF with a deep eyecup alongside a fully articulating LCD touchscreen. Sony’s user-friendly BIG6 menu system, vertical shooting modes, and customizable controls make the FX2 accessible even for newer filmmakers.

In terms of connectivity, the FX2 includes HDMI Type-A with 16-bit RAW output, USB-C with power delivery, dual-band Wi-Fi, and wired LAN via adapter. Native live-streaming support makes it a strong choice for creators aiming for live events or remote production workflows.

With pro-grade cinema features in a travel-friendly size, the FX2 stands out as a serious tool for modern content creators seeking high-end production quality without the bulk or complexity of traditional cinema gear.

