Sunday, February 9, 2025
Spyware Attack Hits WhatsApp, Meta Confirms Millions At Risk In 24 Countries!—What You Need To Know!

Millions of WhatsApp users in at least 24 countries are at risk due to a sophisticated spyware attack linked to Israeli surveillance firm Paragon Solutions.

Spyware Attack Hits WhatsApp, Meta Confirms Millions At Risk In 24 Countries!—What You Need To Know!


Millions of WhatsApp users across at least 24 countries have been exposed to a dangerous spyware attack, raising serious concerns about digital security and privacy. The attack, reportedly linked to Israeli surveillance firm Paragon Solutions, has primarily targeted journalists, activists, and civil society members using sophisticated “zero-click” hacking methods that require no user interaction.

Meta Confirms WhatsApp Attack

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has officially acknowledged the attack, stating that the messaging platform was compromised by hackers deploying spyware. Following multiple reports of breaches, Meta informed Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency, confirming that about 90 users across 24 countries were targeted.

Italy has seen at least seven confirmed cases, including high-profile individuals such as Luca Casarini, a migrant rescue activist and co-founder of Mediterranea Saving Humans, and investigative journalist Francesco Cancellato. Casarini revealed that he received an alert from WhatsApp, notifying him that his device had been infiltrated by spyware.

Serious Concerns Over Government Surveillance

The Italian government has taken the breach seriously. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office condemned the incident, describing it as a significant cybersecurity threat. While denying any involvement in the hacking attempt, the government confirmed that Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency is conducting a thorough investigation. However, citing confidentiality, authorities refrained from disclosing additional details or the identities of other victims.

Zero-Click Hacking: A Growing Threat

What makes this spyware attack particularly alarming is the use of “zero-click” hacking techniques. Unlike traditional phishing attacks that require users to click on malicious links, this method allows hackers to infect a device without any action from the user. Such advanced tactics enable surveillance on a large scale, posing severe risks to privacy and security worldwide.

The revelation has reignited global concerns over digital espionage and unauthorized surveillance. Cybersecurity experts warn that the attack on WhatsApp underscores the vulnerabilities present in even the most widely used communication platforms. As investigations continue, users are urged to update their software regularly and remain vigilant against potential cyber threats.

Filed under

Meta confirms hacking WhatsApp security breach WhatsApp spyware attack

