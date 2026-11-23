Use Stake promo code RAZOR for an exclusive 200% deposit bonus up to $4,000, plus free VIP Bronze status.

The latest Stake promo code RAZOR, verified in November 2026, unlocks a 200% match on your first deposit, up to $4,000 in bonus funds, and starts your account at VIP Bronze, the level that switches on rakeback and Stake’s weekly and monthly bonuses.

Stake is one of the largest crypto casinos and sportsbooks in the world, and like most big operators it lets new players enter a promo code when they sign up. The code you choose matters more than many players realise, because it is linked to your account permanently and cannot be added or changed later. One of the most widely used options in 2026 is RAZOR, which combines Stake’s 200% welcome bonus with a VIP head start that normally takes thousands of dollars in wagers to reach.

Here is what the Stake promo code RAZOR gives new players, how to use it, and the terms worth reading before you deposit.

Stake promo code RAZOR at a glance

Promo code: RAZOR

RAZOR Welcome offer: 200% deposit bonus up to $4,000 plus free VIP Bronze status

200% deposit bonus up to $4,000 plus free VIP Bronze status Where to enter it: the “Code (Optional)” field on Stake’s registration form

the “Code (Optional)” field on Stake’s registration form Wagering: 40x deposit plus bonus, Stake’s standard welcome terms

40x deposit plus bonus, Stake’s standard welcome terms Maximum bet while wagering: 1% of the deposit

1% of the deposit Who can use it: new accounts, 18+, in countries where Stake operates

Benefit 1: a 200% deposit bonus up to $4,000

With RAZOR, Stake triples your qualifying first deposit. Deposit $100 and you play with $300: your own $100 plus $200 in bonus funds. The bonus is capped at $4,000, which a $2,000 deposit unlocks in full. The minimum deposit and current limits are shown on Stake at the moment you deposit, so it is worth checking them in your account before sending crypto. The bonus is credited once Stake has confirmed the deposit, which is why it makes sense to deposit soon after registering with the code.

Benefit 2: VIP Bronze from day one

This is what sets RAZOR apart from a plain welcome code. Stake’s VIP programme has 15 levels, and the first one, Bronze, normally requires $10,000 in total wagers. Bronze is the level that switches on most of Stake’s ongoing rewards. Players who register with RAZOR start at Bronze immediately, skipping that first $10,000 entirely.

The full ladder climbs from Bronze through Silver ($50,000), Gold ($100,000), Platinum ($250,000) and Diamond ($25 million) all the way to Obsidian at $1 billion. Wagering is cumulative and never resets, so a level is never lost once reached. A detailed breakdown of every tier and its perks is kept at https://stakerazor.com/stake-vip-levels/.

Benefit 3: rakeback on every bet

Rakeback returns a share of the house edge on every wager, win or lose, into a balance you can claim at any time. On Stake it unlocks at Bronze, which means RAZOR players earn it from their very first bet instead of after $10,000 of play. The formula is simple: amount wagered × house edge × rakeback rate. Players report a rate of around 5% of the house edge at Bronze, rising with each level.

Benefit 4: weekly and monthly bonuses sooner

Stake pays a weekly bonus every Saturday at around 12:30 GMT and a monthly bonus that usually arrives between the 10th and the 20th of the month. Both are sized by your wagering in the period and your VIP level, and both require Bronze or higher. Starting at Bronze makes new players eligible from their first week. Independent tracker stakerazor.com, the site behind the RAZOR code, posts each weekly and monthly claim link within minutes of Stake’s announcement and keeps an archive of past drops. As a rough guide, a Bronze player who wagers $10,000 in a week typically sees a weekly bonus of $4 to $8, with larger shares at higher levels.

Benefit 5: a route to reloads and VIP hosts

Higher up the ladder the rewards grow. From Platinum I, Stake adds a daily reload, a bonus that can be claimed every day for a set period based on recent play, and from Platinum IV players are assigned a personal VIP host who can offer custom bonuses. Every bonus claimed is wagered again and counts towards the next level.

How to use the Stake promo code RAZOR

Open Stake’s registration page and fill in your email, username and password.

Enter RAZOR in the “Code (Optional)” field, exactly as written and without spaces.

in the “Code (Optional)” field, exactly as written and without spaces. Complete registration and any verification Stake asks for.

Make your first deposit in a supported cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT or Litecoin, and activate the welcome bonus.

The terms in plain words

The welcome bonus must be wagered 40 times (deposit plus bonus) before bonus winnings can be withdrawn. For a $100 deposit and $200 bonus, that means $12,000 in bets. While the bonus is active, a single bet can be at most 1% of the deposit, and larger bets can void it. Games can count differently towards wagering; Stake shows the eligible games and the remaining amount in your account. Stake can change its offers at any time, and the terms shown when you deposit are the ones that apply.

Where the code works

Stake.com is operated by Medium Rare N.V. under a Curaçao licence and is not available everywhere. Its terms exclude, among others, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ontario. Players in the US can use Stake.us, a separate sweepstakes site with its own rules. Always check that online gambling is legal where you live before registering.

Promo code not working?

The code only works on new accounts. If you already registered without a code, check Settings → Offers in your Stake account. Each account can hold only one referral code, so if another code was entered at sign-up, it cannot be replaced. For anything else, Stake’s live support can help from inside your account.

Play responsibly

A welcome bonus and VIP perks make play last longer, but they do not change the house edge: over time the casino keeps a share of what is wagered. Treat bonuses as a discount on entertainment, never as income. Only gamble if you are 18 or older and it is legal where you live, set deposit and time limits in your account settings, and use Stake’s self-exclusion tools or a local support service if gambling stops being fun.