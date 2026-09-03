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Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

Check the complete variant-wise price list, key features, interior updates and design details of the new Tata Curvv Series X.

Tata Curvv Series X launched in India
Tata Curvv Series X launched in India

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 18:36 IST

Tata Motors has launched the new Curvv Series X in India, expanding its SUV lineup with updated variants, features and styling elements. Prices for the Tata Curvv Series X start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart X variant and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Accomplished X+ DARK diesel automatic variant.

Tata Curvv Series X: Variant-Wise Prices

The new Curvv Series X is available across multiple variants, giving buyers several options across different price points and powertrain configurations. The entry-level Smart X variant is priced at Rs 10 lakh, while the top-spec Accomplished X+ DARK diesel automatic carries a price tag of Rs 18.99 lakh, both ex-showroom. The variant lineup is designed to cater to customers looking for different combinations of features, styling and engine-transmission options.

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Tata Curvv Series X: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant Revotron 1.2 MT Revotron 1.2 DCT Kryojet 1.5 CRAIL MT Hyperion 1.2 GDI DCT
Kryojet 1.5 CRAIL DCT
Smart X Rs 9,99,990
Pure X MT Rs 10,99,990
Pure X+ Rs 12,29,990 Rs 11,79,990 Rs 13,09,990
Pure X+ #DARK Rs 13,09,990 Rs 11,99,990 Rs 13,29,990
Creative X+ Rs 13,29,990 Rs 12,90,990 Rs 14,20,990
Creative X+ #DARK Rs 14,20,990 Rs 13,15,990 Rs 14,45,990
Accomplished X Rs 14,45,990 Rs 13,99,990 Rs 15,29,990
Accomplished X #DARK Rs 14,24,990 Rs 15,54,990 Rs 15,29,990
Accomplished X+ Rs 15,54,990
Rs 18,49,990
Accomplished X+ #DARK Rs 18,74,990
Rs 18,74,990

Tata Curvv Series X: Variants and Features

The Series X introduces additional equipment across the range, with higher variants offering more premium features. Tata Motors has positioned the Curvv Series X as a feature-rich SUV aimed at buyers seeking a blend of technology, comfort and distinctive design. Depending on the variant, buyers get access to upgraded convenience and technology features, with the top-end versions offering a more premium experience.

Interior and Features

Inside the cabin, the Tata Curvv Series X focuses on a modern layout with technology-led features. The higher variants are expected to offer a more premium cabin experience, along with enhanced convenience and connectivity features. The SUV continues to follow Tata’s approach of combining a practical cabin with a contemporary dashboard design and a feature-focused equipment list.

Curvv Series X Design

The Curvv Series X retains the SUV’s distinctive coupe-inspired silhouette, which remains one of its key design highlights. The sloping roofline gives the vehicle a sporty appearance, while the updated Series X treatment adds to its visual appeal. With prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, the Curvv Series X strengthens Tata Motors’ presence in the competitive SUV segment and offers buyers a wider range of variants to choose from.
Also Read: Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Voter List: ‘Permanently Shifted’ Tag Triggers BJP-AAP Clash

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Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details
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Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

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Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details
Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details
Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details
Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

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