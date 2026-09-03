Tata Curvv Series X Launched in India: Check Prices, Variants, Interior And Design Details

Tata Motors has launched the new Curvv Series X in India, expanding its SUV lineup with updated variants, features and styling elements. Prices for the Tata Curvv Series X start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart X variant and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Accomplished X+ DARK diesel automatic variant.
Tata Curvv Series X: Variant-Wise Prices
The new Curvv Series X is available across multiple variants, giving buyers several options across different price points and powertrain configurations. The entry-level Smart X variant is priced at Rs 10 lakh, while the top-spec Accomplished X+ DARK diesel automatic carries a price tag of Rs 18.99 lakh, both ex-showroom. The variant lineup is designed to cater to customers looking for different combinations of features, styling and engine-transmission options.
Tata Curvv Series X: Variant-Wise Prices
|Variant
|Revotron 1.2 MT
|Revotron 1.2 DCT
|Kryojet 1.5 CRAIL MT
|Hyperion 1.2 GDI DCT
|
Kryojet 1.5 CRAIL DCT
|Smart X
|Rs 9,99,990
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pure X MT
|–
|Rs 10,99,990
|–
|–
|–
|Pure X+
|Rs 12,29,990
|Rs 11,79,990
|Rs 13,09,990
|–
|–
|Pure X+ #DARK
|Rs 13,09,990
|Rs 11,99,990
|Rs 13,29,990
|–
|–
|Creative X+
|Rs 13,29,990
|Rs 12,90,990
|Rs 14,20,990
|–
|–
|Creative X+ #DARK
|Rs 14,20,990
|Rs 13,15,990
|Rs 14,45,990
|–
|–
|Accomplished X
|Rs 14,45,990
|Rs 13,99,990
|Rs 15,29,990
|–
|–
|Accomplished X #DARK
|Rs 14,24,990
|–
|Rs 15,54,990
|Rs 15,29,990
|–
|Accomplished X+
|–
|Rs 15,54,990
|–
|–
|
Rs 18,49,990
|Accomplished X+ #DARK
|–
|–
|Rs 18,74,990
|–
|
Rs 18,74,990
Tata Curvv Series X: Variants and Features
The Series X introduces additional equipment across the range, with higher variants offering more premium features. Tata Motors has positioned the Curvv Series X as a feature-rich SUV aimed at buyers seeking a blend of technology, comfort and distinctive design. Depending on the variant, buyers get access to upgraded convenience and technology features, with the top-end versions offering a more premium experience.
Interior and Features
Inside the cabin, the Tata Curvv Series X focuses on a modern layout with technology-led features. The higher variants are expected to offer a more premium cabin experience, along with enhanced convenience and connectivity features. The SUV continues to follow Tata’s approach of combining a practical cabin with a contemporary dashboard design and a feature-focused equipment list.
Curvv Series X Design
The Curvv Series X retains the SUV’s distinctive coupe-inspired silhouette, which remains one of its key design highlights. The sloping roofline gives the vehicle a sporty appearance, while the updated Series X treatment adds to its visual appeal. With prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, the Curvv Series X strengthens Tata Motors’ presence in the competitive SUV segment and offers buyers a wider range of variants to choose from.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.