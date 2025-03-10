Tata Harrier EV Set To Launch: Top 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Electric SUV

Tata Harrier EV unveiled again! The AWD SUV promises 500+ km range, premium features, and ADAS. Expected price: ₹25 lakh. Check out the details here!

Tata Motors has once again showcased the production-ready Tata Harrier EV, offering a closer look at the highly anticipated midsize electric SUV. While it retains a familiar design, significant changes under the hood set it apart from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Tata Harrier EV’s key features and expectations before its official launch.

1. Tata Harrier EV: Design Upgrades

The Harrier EV follows Tata’s signature approach of making subtle yet distinct design changes to differentiate its electric lineup.

The front features a blanked-off grille and a redesigned bumper with vertical slats , reminiscent of the Tata Curvv EV.

and a redesigned bumper with , reminiscent of the Tata Curvv EV. The connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations remain, along with sleek LED headlights .

with welcome and goodbye animations remain, along with sleek . On the side, the SUV sports new aerodynamic alloy wheels and an updated “.ev” badge on the front doors, replacing the “HARRIER” emblem.

and an updated on the front doors, replacing the “HARRIER” emblem. At the rear, the connected LED taillights with animated lighting effects continue to add a premium touch, while the bumper integrates vertical slat elements similar to the front.

2. Tata Harrier EV: Interior and Cabin Experience

Step inside, and the Harrier EV offers a familiar yet premium cabin layout, staying true to the standard ICE model.

Dual displays and a four-spoke illuminated Tata logo steering wheel give a modern feel.

and a give a modern feel. The cabin is finished in a luxurious grey and white theme, enhancing its premium appeal

3. Tata Harrier EV: Feature-Packed Technology

Tata Motors ensures that the Harrier EV is loaded with advanced features, including:

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car technology

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone climate control

Panoramic sunroof

Powered front seats with ventilation

Multi-color ambient lighting

10-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer

Additionally, the Harrier EV offers exclusive EV-specific features, including:

Summon mode , allowing users to move the car forward and backward using a key fob

, allowing users to move the car forward and backward using a key fob Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Charge (V2C) functions for added utility

For safety, the Harrier EV is equipped with:

7 airbags

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera with parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

4. Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain and Performance

Built on Tata’s dedicated Acti.ev platform, the Harrier EV is expected to deliver:

All-wheel-drive (AWD) capability

A claimed driving range of over 500 km

Multi-link rear suspension, improving ride comfort and handling compared to the standard ICE model’s torsion beam setup

5. Tata Harrier EV: Expected Price and Competition

The Harrier EV is expected to launch with a starting price of ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). In the competitive midsize electric SUV segment, it will take on rivals like the Mahindra XUV.e9 and BYD Atto 3.

With its premium features, long-range capability, and advanced technology, the Tata Harrier EV is shaping up to be a strong contender in the Indian EV market.

