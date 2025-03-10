Tata Harrier EV Set To Launch: Top 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Electric SUV

Tata Motors has once again showcased the production-ready Tata Harrier EV, offering a closer look at the highly anticipated midsize electric SUV. While it retains a familiar design, significant changes under the hood set it apart from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Tata Harrier EV’s key features and expectations before its official launch.
1. Tata Harrier EV: Design Upgrades
The Harrier EV follows Tata’s signature approach of making subtle yet distinct design changes to differentiate its electric lineup.
- The front features a blanked-off grille and a redesigned bumper with vertical slats, reminiscent of the Tata Curvv EV.
- The connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations remain, along with sleek LED headlights.
- On the side, the SUV sports new aerodynamic alloy wheels and an updated “.ev” badge on the front doors, replacing the “HARRIER” emblem.
- At the rear, the connected LED taillights with animated lighting effects continue to add a premium touch, while the bumper integrates vertical slat elements similar to the front.
2. Tata Harrier EV: Interior and Cabin Experience
Step inside, and the Harrier EV offers a familiar yet premium cabin layout, staying true to the standard ICE model.
- Dual displays and a four-spoke illuminated Tata logo steering wheel give a modern feel.
- The cabin is finished in a luxurious grey and white theme, enhancing its premium appeal
3. Tata Harrier EV: Feature-Packed Technology
Tata Motors ensures that the Harrier EV is loaded with advanced features, including:
- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Connected car technology
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- Dual-zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered front seats with ventilation
- Multi-color ambient lighting
- 10-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer
Additionally, the Harrier EV offers exclusive EV-specific features, including:
- Summon mode, allowing users to move the car forward and backward using a key fob
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Charge (V2C) functions for added utility
A 2 Lakh milestone calls for a special surprise! Here’s a sneak peek of the all-new Harrier.ev in action as we celebrate .ev day ❤️#TATAev #MoveWithMeaning pic.twitter.com/c9Two7Wp6F
— TATA.ev (@Tataev) March 9, 2025
For safety, the Harrier EV is equipped with:
- 7 airbags
- ABS with EBD
- 360-degree camera with parking sensors
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)
4. Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain and Performance
Built on Tata’s dedicated Acti.ev platform, the Harrier EV is expected to deliver:
- All-wheel-drive (AWD) capability
- A claimed driving range of over 500 km
- Multi-link rear suspension, improving ride comfort and handling compared to the standard ICE model’s torsion beam setup
5. Tata Harrier EV: Expected Price and Competition
The Harrier EV is expected to launch with a starting price of ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). In the competitive midsize electric SUV segment, it will take on rivals like the Mahindra XUV.e9 and BYD Atto 3.
With its premium features, long-range capability, and advanced technology, the Tata Harrier EV is shaping up to be a strong contender in the Indian EV market.
