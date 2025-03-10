Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  HOME»
  Tech & Auto»
  • Tata Harrier EV Set To Launch: Top 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Electric SUV

Tata Harrier EV Set To Launch: Top 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Electric SUV

Tata Harrier EV unveiled again! The AWD SUV promises 500+ km range, premium features, and ADAS. Expected price: ₹25 lakh. Check out the details here!

Tata Harrier EV Set To Launch: Top 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Electric SUV


Tata Motors has once again showcased the production-ready Tata Harrier EV, offering a closer look at the highly anticipated midsize electric SUV. While it retains a familiar design, significant changes under the hood set it apart from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Tata Harrier EV’s key features and expectations before its official launch.

1. Tata Harrier EV: Design Upgrades

The Harrier EV follows Tata’s signature approach of making subtle yet distinct design changes to differentiate its electric lineup.

  • The front features a blanked-off grille and a redesigned bumper with vertical slats, reminiscent of the Tata Curvv EV.
  • The connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations remain, along with sleek LED headlights.
  • On the side, the SUV sports new aerodynamic alloy wheels and an updated “.ev” badge on the front doors, replacing the “HARRIER” emblem.
  • At the rear, the connected LED taillights with animated lighting effects continue to add a premium touch, while the bumper integrates vertical slat elements similar to the front.

2. Tata Harrier EV: Interior and Cabin Experience

Step inside, and the Harrier EV offers a familiar yet premium cabin layout, staying true to the standard ICE model.

  • Dual displays and a four-spoke illuminated Tata logo steering wheel give a modern feel.
  • The cabin is finished in a luxurious grey and white theme, enhancing its premium appealHarrier.ev: Elegant, Dynamic Electric SUV with Gen 2 EV Tech

3. Tata Harrier EV: Feature-Packed Technology

Tata Motors ensures that the Harrier EV is loaded with advanced features, including:

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Connected car technology
  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Powered front seats with ventilation
  • Multi-color ambient lighting
  • 10-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer

Additionally, the Harrier EV offers exclusive EV-specific features, including:

  • Summon mode, allowing users to move the car forward and backward using a key fob
  • Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Charge (V2C) functions for added utility

For safety, the Harrier EV is equipped with:

  • 7 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • 360-degree camera with parking sensors
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

Tata Harrier EV cabin

4. Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain and Performance

Built on Tata’s dedicated Acti.ev platform, the Harrier EV is expected to deliver:

  • All-wheel-drive (AWD) capability
  • A claimed driving range of over 500 km
  • Multi-link rear suspension, improving ride comfort and handling compared to the standard ICE model’s torsion beam setup

5. Tata Harrier EV: Expected Price and Competition

The Harrier EV is expected to launch with a starting price of ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). In the competitive midsize electric SUV segment, it will take on rivals like the Mahindra XUV.e9 and BYD Atto 3.

With its premium features, long-range capability, and advanced technology, the Tata Harrier EV is shaping up to be a strong contender in the Indian EV market.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Kicks Off India’s First Hydrogen Truck Trials

