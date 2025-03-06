Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Tata Motors Kicks Off India’s First Hydrogen Truck Trials

Tata Motors Kicks Off India’s First Hydrogen Truck Trials

Tata Motors begins trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in India, aiming to evaluate hydrogen as a clean fuel for commercial vehicles. The initiative supports India's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Tata Motors Kicks Off India’s First Hydrogen Truck Trials

Tata Motors Contributes to India’s Net-Zero Emissions Target with Hydrogen Truck Trials


Tata Motors has officially launched the trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in India, marking a key milestone in the country’s efforts to reduce emissions in the commercial vehicle sector. The project, funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, seeks to evaluate hydrogen as a clean fuel alternative for long-haul freight transport.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hydrogen Trucks to Operate Across Major Freight Corridors

The trial, which was launched in New Delhi, will involve 16 hydrogen-powered trucks operating across major freight corridors, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar. The trial is set to last up to 24 months, providing crucial data on hydrogen’s commercial viability as an alternative fuel. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi were present at the launch event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Innovative Technology: H2-ICE and H2-FCEV Trucks

Tata Motors will deploy trucks equipped with two innovative hydrogen technologies: Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (H2-FCEV). The trial will feature the Tata Prima H.55S prime movers, available in both H2-ICE and FCEV variants, and the Tata Prima H.28 H2-ICE truck. These vehicles will have an operational range between 300 and 500 km, depending on the variant.

Assessing the Viability of Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles

The initiative is expected to provide critical insights into the commercial feasibility of hydrogen-powered trucks, as well as the necessary infrastructure required to support hydrogen mobility in India. Tata Motors, known for its commitment to alternative fuel solutions, has previously deployed hydrogen FCEV buses in India, further cementing its role as a leader in sustainable transport technologies.

A Step Toward India’s Net-Zero Emissions Goal

This hydrogen truck trial aligns with India’s broader sustainability goals, including the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The trial is considered an essential step in decarbonizing the transportation sector, which is a significant contributor to the country’s carbon footprint.

Tata Motors’ continued efforts in exploring alternative fuel technologies—such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, and hydrogen—are crucial to meeting India’s growing transportation needs while also addressing climate change. This initiative, alongside the company’s previous deployment of hydrogen FCEV buses, demonstrates Tata Motors’ ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector.

Filed under

Hydrogen Trucks

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About...

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard