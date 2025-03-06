Tata Motors Kicks Off India’s First Hydrogen Truck Trials

Tata Motors begins trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in India, aiming to evaluate hydrogen as a clean fuel for commercial vehicles. The initiative supports India's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Tata Motors has officially launched the trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in India, marking a key milestone in the country’s efforts to reduce emissions in the commercial vehicle sector. The project, funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, seeks to evaluate hydrogen as a clean fuel alternative for long-haul freight transport.

Hydrogen Trucks to Operate Across Major Freight Corridors

The trial, which was launched in New Delhi, will involve 16 hydrogen-powered trucks operating across major freight corridors, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar. The trial is set to last up to 24 months, providing crucial data on hydrogen’s commercial viability as an alternative fuel. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi were present at the launch event.

Innovative Technology: H2-ICE and H2-FCEV Trucks

Tata Motors will deploy trucks equipped with two innovative hydrogen technologies: Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (H2-FCEV). The trial will feature the Tata Prima H.55S prime movers, available in both H2-ICE and FCEV variants, and the Tata Prima H.28 H2-ICE truck. These vehicles will have an operational range between 300 and 500 km, depending on the variant.

Assessing the Viability of Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles

The initiative is expected to provide critical insights into the commercial feasibility of hydrogen-powered trucks, as well as the necessary infrastructure required to support hydrogen mobility in India. Tata Motors, known for its commitment to alternative fuel solutions, has previously deployed hydrogen FCEV buses in India, further cementing its role as a leader in sustainable transport technologies.

A Step Toward India’s Net-Zero Emissions Goal

This hydrogen truck trial aligns with India’s broader sustainability goals, including the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The trial is considered an essential step in decarbonizing the transportation sector, which is a significant contributor to the country’s carbon footprint.

Tata Motors’ continued efforts in exploring alternative fuel technologies—such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, and hydrogen—are crucial to meeting India’s growing transportation needs while also addressing climate change. This initiative, alongside the company’s previous deployment of hydrogen FCEV buses, demonstrates Tata Motors’ ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector.