Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

The upcoming Tata Sierra EV is set to debut on June 30, 2026, marking the return of the iconic Sierra in an electric avatar. The SUV is expected to offer a 500-550 km range, fast charging, modern features, and both RWD and AWD options, with prices likely starting from Rs 18 lakh.

Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:44 IST

If you’ve been waiting for Tata to bring back the Sierra as an electric car, your wait is almost over. The Tata Sierra EV will debut on June 30, 2026. This is a big deal because the original Sierra was a cult favorite back in the 1990s, and people have been curious about its electric comeback.

What’s the Sierra EV Actually About?

The Tata Sierra EV sits between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata’s lineup and it’s basically a mid-size electric SUV for families. You can expect a driving range of 500 to 550 km on a full charge, depending on which battery you pick. That’s the kind of range that actually lets you take road trips without constantly hunting for charging stations.

Design-wise, Tata’s keeping the classic Sierra look but giving it modern electric touches. You’ll get ‘.ev’ badging and redesigned alloy wheels that signal it’s electric. It’s nostalgia meets new tech, which is exactly what Tata is going for.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Now? Why This Car?

The regular Sierra has been selling like crazy since launch. Tata has already sold over 37,000 units, averaging 7,400 cars per month in 2026. So an electric version makes perfect sense. The market is moving toward EVs, and if people are already buying the gas version this quickly, they’ll probably want the electric option too.

What Comes With It?

The features are solid. You get fast charging at up to 120 kW DC, which means you’re not stuck waiting hours at a charger. Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, premium audio, and connected car tech. The car also has Level 2 ADAS, which gives you driver assistance features that actually help on the road.

You also get to choose your drivetrain. Tata’s offering both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. AWD is nice if you’re the type who likes to explore different road conditions.

How Much Will It Cost?

Pricing is expected to start around Rs 18 lakh for the base model and go up to Rs 25 lakh for the top-end AWD version. You’ll be competing against cars like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, and Mahindra BE 6, so there are options out there. But the Sierra’s got that nostalgia factor and a solid feature set working for it.

June 30 is the big day. If you’re into electric cars and curious about what Tata’s bringing to the table, that’s when you’ll get your first real look at the production version.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Air 2 To Debut Soon: Slim Design, Dual Camera Setup, And Latest Chipset — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date
Tags: Tata SierraTata Sierra EV

RELATED News

Is Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed?

RAM Crisis Hits Apple

Who is Noam Shazeer?

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched

Why iPhone Prices Could Rise As Apple Plans Price Hike Amid Memory Chip Shortage

LATEST NEWS

After Philippines, Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles To Vietnam? Here’s What We Know

Gujarat Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Beaten, Stripped and Blackmailed for Rs 31,000 by 7 Men

Delhi Schools to Undergo POCSO Safety Audit as LG VK Saxena Orders Stricter Child Protection Compliance

Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, But At What Cost? Death Toll, Economic Losses In Numbers

6-Year-Old Lured Into Car, Thrown Alive Into Canal In Meerut

Lakshmi Priya Files Police Complaint Against Athul Vlogs

'Justified Response': Ukraine Strikes Moscow Refinery Again

L'Oréal Acquires Innovist: Why This Deal Matters for India's Lifestyle Market?

Is Salman Khan Making a Cameo in Welcome to the Jungle? Krushna Abhishek Drops Big Hint, Sparks Curiosity Among Fans Days Before Release

Kerala Organ Trade Scare: ED Raids 9 Locations

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date
Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date
Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date
Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS