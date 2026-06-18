Tata Sierra EV To Debut Soon: 500Km+ Range, Fast Charging, And Modern Features — Check Price And Launch Date

If you’ve been waiting for Tata to bring back the Sierra as an electric car, your wait is almost over. The Tata Sierra EV will debut on June 30, 2026. This is a big deal because the original Sierra was a cult favorite back in the 1990s, and people have been curious about its electric comeback.

What’s the Sierra EV Actually About?

The Tata Sierra EV sits between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata’s lineup and it’s basically a mid-size electric SUV for families. You can expect a driving range of 500 to 550 km on a full charge, depending on which battery you pick. That’s the kind of range that actually lets you take road trips without constantly hunting for charging stations.

Design-wise, Tata’s keeping the classic Sierra look but giving it modern electric touches. You’ll get ‘.ev’ badging and redesigned alloy wheels that signal it’s electric. It’s nostalgia meets new tech, which is exactly what Tata is going for.

Why Now? Why This Car?

The regular Sierra has been selling like crazy since launch. Tata has already sold over 37,000 units, averaging 7,400 cars per month in 2026. So an electric version makes perfect sense. The market is moving toward EVs, and if people are already buying the gas version this quickly, they’ll probably want the electric option too.

What Comes With It?

The features are solid. You get fast charging at up to 120 kW DC, which means you’re not stuck waiting hours at a charger. Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, premium audio, and connected car tech. The car also has Level 2 ADAS, which gives you driver assistance features that actually help on the road.

You also get to choose your drivetrain. Tata’s offering both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. AWD is nice if you’re the type who likes to explore different road conditions.

How Much Will It Cost?

Pricing is expected to start around Rs 18 lakh for the base model and go up to Rs 25 lakh for the top-end AWD version. You’ll be competing against cars like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, and Mahindra BE 6, so there are options out there. But the Sierra’s got that nostalgia factor and a solid feature set working for it.

June 30 is the big day. If you’re into electric cars and curious about what Tata’s bringing to the table, that’s when you’ll get your first real look at the production version.

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