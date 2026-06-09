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Home > Tech and Auto News > TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees Within Three Years: Company Calls AI A Major Growth Opportunity

TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees Within Three Years: Company Calls AI A Major Growth Opportunity

TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the company could have as many AI agents as human employees within three years. He described AI as a major growth opportunity and said AI agents will work alongside employees, though hiring may slow as automation increases.

TCS
TCS

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 15:34 IST

Indian IT giant TCS will have as many AI agents as possible as human employees within the next three years. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday, outlining the company’s push to make artificial intelligence a central driver of growth. While addressing TCS’ 31st Annual General Meeting, he told shareholders, “I predict that over the next three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees.” 

He put it plainly: “If the company has half a million employees, the day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents. The company’s employees and AI agents will work together and that will be the future. 

AI is an Opportunity, Not a Threat 

There has been a lot of worry in the IT industry about AI replacing jobs. Chandrasekaran pushed back on that idea directly. 

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“Far from being a mortal threat, AI is the most significant opportunity yet for enterprise IT,” he said, noting that concerns grew in late 2024 as AI systems began showing the ability to write code, test software and run technology operations. 

He pointed out that globally, three-quarters of enterprises expect technology spending to increase over the next two years, largely because of AI. “Our market is widening as organisations once unserved by IT services require our expertise for the first time,” he said. 

The numbers back up his confidence. TCS had annualised AI revenues of $2.4 billion in the final quarter of FY26, growing at a compound quarterly growth rate of 22.4 per cent. 

Five Big Areas Where TCS Sees Growth 

Chandrasekaran did not just talk about AI in broad terms. He laid out five specific areas where TCS is already working. 

The first is updating outdated technology infrastructure and fragmented data systems. The second involves redesigning end-to-end business processes using AI, covering areas such as supply chains and customer journeys. The third is governing and managing AI agents to ensure compliance, security and cost efficiency. The fourth is “sovereign AI”, where governments and regulated institutions want greater control over AI infrastructure and data. TCS has already launched sovereign AI work in India and Europe. The fifth area is “physical AI”, which takes AI capabilities into factories, warehouses and vehicles. 

“In enterprise AI, the scarcest resource will not be the model. It will be context and trust,” he told shareholders. 

What This Means for Jobs 

Chandrasekaran acknowledged that the rise of AI agents will reduce hiring, as some tasks currently done by humans get automated. “Some of the work being done will go to AI agents. That will be the nature of the transition that we have to go through not only as a company, as an industry, and as a country,” he said. 

He clarified that TCS does not plan to cut its workforce but will slow down hiring going forward. The company had already eliminated over 12,000 jobs in July last year as part of an earlier restructuring. For now, the message from the top is clear: AI and humans will work side by side, and TCS wants to lead that shift. 

Also Read: OpenAI Files Confidential IPO: Here’s What It Means

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TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees Within Three Years: Company Calls AI A Major Growth Opportunity
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TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees Within Three Years: Company Calls AI A Major Growth Opportunity
TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees Within Three Years: Company Calls AI A Major Growth Opportunity
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