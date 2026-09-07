Tech Layoffs 2026: 6,300+ Jobs Lost in 10 Days as Uber, PayPal Cut Staff; Is AI to Blame?

The tech industry of the world is once again witnessing another wave of massive layoffs in the year 2026. Over 6,300 jobs have been cut in the last few days, as per information available at Layoffs.fyi. These layoffs are taking place amid corporate restructuring, cost-cutting, and increasing focus on AI. Some of the leading companies to issue notices to employees include Uber and PayPal.

Tech Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1.3 Lakh Jobs Gone

The IT industry has witnessed the loss of employment of close to 1,30,000 workers in 2026 so far. This number includes the workforce reductions of big companies including Amazon, Meta, and Oracle. In addition to that, there has been an acceleration in terms of layoffs in the last few weeks. There have been layoffs of more than 6,300 employees in just 10 days.

PayPal, Uber Announce Major Job Cuts

According to reports, PayPal has laid off about 4 per cent of its staff in India. Nearly 220 workers in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad have been affected by the layoffs. The layoffs have been witnessed in various departments such as technology, engineering, operations, payments, and finance. On the other hand, Uber has unveiled that it will be laying off close to 3,300 jobs worldwide. The layoffs represent nearly 10 per cent of the firm’s entire workforce, and it represents its largest layoffs since the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Zomato and Apple are said to have cut around 250 jobs.

Why Are Tech Companies Cutting Jobs?

AI and automation are among the primary drivers for these layoffs. Companies are making use of AI applications to increase productivity and automate tasks. On the other hand, companies are increasingly investing in AI, cloud computing, and automation. There have been cuts in some jobs due to changes in the strategy adopted by companies. Slow growth, profitability concerns, and overhiring during the pandemic are some of the reasons behind the layoffs. These current rounds of layoffs reflect the significant changes taking place in the technology sector.