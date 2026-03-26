Tecno Spark 50 5G To Debut Soon In India: 6,500mAh Battery, Offline Communication, And Eila AI Assistant—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Tecno Spark 50 5G Specs, Features & Design

The company has launched the dedicated microsite for the device on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart. The design of the phone has also been revealed through the microsite.

In terms of design, the Spark 50 features a horizontally aligned, pill-shaped optics setup on the rear panel in the top-left corner. The smartphone comes with Eila AI assistant offering support for voice commands and multi-language translation, with a focus on regional Indian languages for enhanced accessibility.

The device is packed with a massive 6,500mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device consists of 44 MIMO antennas. It also features NFC and signal improvement technology to enable smoother digital payments.

The company claims that the device has an offline communication feature that will allow users to call or message nearby compatible devices up to 1.5 Km without relying on mobile networks or Wi-Fi. The company has also highlighted its durability with MIL-STD 810H certification.

Other specs of the upcoming Spark 50 5G are not revealed yet and it is expected to be revealed during the launch which is scheduled for 27th March 2026. The device will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. The device will be launched in four colour options: Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Ink Green, and Champagne Gold. Also Read: Vivo Y21 5G & Y11 5G Debut In India With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Dual Camera Setup, And Massive Battery Starting At Just Rs…

