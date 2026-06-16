Tecno Spark 50 Pro Launched In India: MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 6,000mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has rolled out the Tecno Spark 50 Pro, which extends the brand’s Spark range of phones. The phone has been rolled out a short time after the launch of the Tecno Spark 50. The Pro variant packs a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, Sony camera and a gigantic 6,000mAh battery. The company says both models have been built to retain more than 80 percent of their original capacity even after more than 1,900 charging cycles.

The Spark 50 Pro is a 4G device that is aimed firmly at tech buyers who want a feature-rich phone without shelling out too much. The phone ships with Android 16-based HiOS 16 and is available in a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Storage can be upgraded further via microSD card.

What the Phone Looks and Feels Like



The Spark 50 Pro takes cues from the Pova Curve 2 5G and the regular Spark 50 to give it a sleek and modern design. The phone has been SGS 5-star certified to be drop resistant from up to 1.8 metres, which is a good sign for everyday use. The phone is just 7.8mm thin, which puts it among the slimmest phones in this segment.



You can expect a 6.78-inch LCD display that runs at 120Hz but isn’t AMOLED. For this price that isn’t a deal breaker, as the smooth scrolling and big size make up for not having a true AMOLED. Additionally, the device has four colour options that customers can choose from.



Battery and Camera Specs



The camera setup is where Tecno is hoping to stand out. The Spark 50 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor as the primary camera front and purely focussing on the back end there is a secondary lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera, with its own flash to get you that perfect selfie. In particular, the fact that they have a Sony sensor is a rarity for this price point, and they are specifically using it as a feature.

Battery life is the second big feature. A huge single-cell 6,000mAh has been bundled with 60W charging which is true fast charging for its market segment. Tecno also offers a six-year guarantee of battery health, with a retention of 80 per cent after 1,900-plus full charge cycles.

The MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor performs decently on everyday use as well as light gaming. It got AnTuTu scores around 550,000 which is a decent score for this price point. It also ships with Tecno’s AI Suite, which includes Ella AI assistant and AI Writing Tools.

The Spark 50 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990 in India, making it a worthy argument against competing budget options.

Also Read: Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India: ANC, Long Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.4, Check All Specs And Price

