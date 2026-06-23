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Home > Tech and Auto News > Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks

Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks

Telegram has returned to Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store in India after a temporary restriction linked to the NEET-UG re-examination. However, many Jio and Airtel users continue reporting access problems. The platform's gradual restoration has reignited debate over digital freedoms and online regulation.

Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks (Image Credits: ANI Representative Image)
Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks (Image Credits: ANI Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 17:24 IST

Telegram has begun returning to normal operations in India after a temporary government-ordered restriction linked to the NEET-UG re-examination. The popular messaging platform is once again available for download through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, bringing relief to millions of users who were unable to access the service for nearly a week. The restoration follows the expiry of restrictions that were imposed between June 16 and June 22. The government had temporarily blocked the platform amid concerns that Telegram channels were being used to circulate leaked examination papers and facilitate cheating during the medical entrance examination process.

Jio & Airtel Users Still Reporting Problems

Despite Telegram’s return to major app stores, many users continue to face difficulties accessing the platform. Reports on social media suggest that some subscribers on Jio and Airtel networks are still unable to send messages, sign in to accounts, or access chats without using a VPN.

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At the same time, several users have reported that Telegram is functioning normally, indicating that access may be returning gradually across different regions and telecom networks. Industry observers believe the restoration process could take time as internet service providers update their systems and remove temporary restrictions.

Why Telegram Was Restricted

The controversy began after allegations of question paper leaks led to the cancellation of NEET-UG examination results and a subsequent re-examination. Authorities argued that Telegram’s features, including large channels and rapid information sharing, made it difficult to prevent the circulation of leaked content. As a result, emergency measures were introduced to block the platform temporarily.

Telegram challenged the decision in court, arguing that the temporary ban affected free speech and access to information for millions of users across India. The legal dispute generated significant debate over the balance between exam security and digital freedoms.

Users Advised To Update Apps

Technology experts suggest that users facing connectivity issues should first update Telegram to the latest version available on the Play Store or App Store. In some cases, clearing app cache or waiting for network-level restrictions to be fully removed may help restore normal service.

READ MORE: Why Tata Electronics’ Cyber Breach Could Raise Security Concerns For Apple & Tesla Operations?

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Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks
Tags: Airtel Telegram accessJio Telegram issueNEET UG Telegram banTelegram App Store IndiaTelegram ban liftedTelegram IndiaTelegram Play Store IndiaTelegram restoration India

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Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks
Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks
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Telegram Returns To App Stores In India, Though Access Remains Restricted On Jio And Airtel Networks

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