Tesla Finalizes Its 1st Showroom In India, Guess The City

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla, has secured its first showroom location in India, marking a significant step towards its long-anticipated entry into the country’s automotive market. According to reports, Tesla has finalized a prime commercial space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as part of its initial expansion strategy.

For years, Tesla faced regulatory challenges, high import duties, and localization demands, delaying its entry into India’s growing EV sector. However, the company now appears set to introduce its vehicles in the country, where it will compete with global players such as BYD and MG, as well as domestic manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Prime Location and Leasing Details

According to a report by The Times of India, Tesla has leased a 4,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of a commercial tower in BKC. The company is reportedly paying ₹900 per square foot in rent, translating to a monthly lease of around ₹35 lakh. The agreement is said to be for a period of five years.

Following its Mumbai showroom, Tesla is expected to launch its second outlet in Delhi’s Aerocity complex, as per reports. The company is likely to roll out its first batch of EVs in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai by the third quarter of the year.

Tesla’s Entry Strategy for India

Reports indicate that Tesla’s entry into India was accelerated after high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Elon Musk. The first batch of Tesla cars is expected to arrive in the coming months, with imports initially coming from the company’s Berlin factory. While local manufacturing isn’t confirmed yet, Tesla is said to be exploring potential factory investments in India for future production.

Tesla is reportedly planning to offer its first EV in India at a price under $25,000 (approximately ₹22 lakh), making it relatively more accessible. Currently, the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $40,000 (around ₹35 lakh), is the most affordable model in its lineup.

