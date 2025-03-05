Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Tesla Finalizes Its 1st Showroom In India, Guess The City

Tesla Finalizes Its 1st Showroom In India, Guess The City

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla, has secured its first showroom location in India, marking a significant step towards its long-anticipated entry into the country’s automotive market.

Tesla Finalizes Its 1st Showroom In India, Guess The City


Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla, has secured its first showroom location in India, marking a significant step towards its long-anticipated entry into the country’s automotive market. According to reports, Tesla has finalized a prime commercial space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as part of its initial expansion strategy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For years, Tesla faced regulatory challenges, high import duties, and localization demands, delaying its entry into India’s growing EV sector. However, the company now appears set to introduce its vehicles in the country, where it will compete with global players such as BYD and MG, as well as domestic manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Prime Location and Leasing Details

According to a report by The Times of India, Tesla has leased a 4,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of a commercial tower in BKC. The company is reportedly paying ₹900 per square foot in rent, translating to a monthly lease of around ₹35 lakh. The agreement is said to be for a period of five years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following its Mumbai showroom, Tesla is expected to launch its second outlet in Delhi’s Aerocity complex, as per reports. The company is likely to roll out its first batch of EVs in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai by the third quarter of the year.

Tesla’s Entry Strategy for India

Reports indicate that Tesla’s entry into India was accelerated after high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Elon Musk. The first batch of Tesla cars is expected to arrive in the coming months, with imports initially coming from the company’s Berlin factory. While local manufacturing isn’t confirmed yet, Tesla is said to be exploring potential factory investments in India for future production.

Tesla is reportedly planning to offer its first EV in India at a price under $25,000 (approximately ₹22 lakh), making it relatively more accessible. Currently, the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $40,000 (around ₹35 lakh), is the most affordable model in its lineup.

Also Read: Ola Electric Becomes The 1st Two Wheeler To Receive Incentive Od Rs 73.7 Cr Under PIL Scheme

Filed under

1st Showroom In India Elon Musk Tesla

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For India?

New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For...

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Stun South Africa, Set Up Thrilling Final Clash with India

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Stun South Africa, Set Up Thrilling Final Clash with...

Bomb Blast In Patna University, Police Investigation Underway

Bomb Blast In Patna University, Police Investigation Underway

NASA Successfully Uses GPS On The Moon For The First Time

NASA Successfully Uses GPS On The Moon For The First Time

Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Steve Smith, Recalling His Early Days In Pune Warriors Camp

Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Steve Smith, Recalling His Early Days In Pune Warriors Camp

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Song

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard