Tesla Started Deliveries Of Model Y L In India Offers 681 Km Range And Starting Price Of Rs T

According to a statement from the firm, Tesla has begun delivering the recently introduced six-seater Model Y L in India, broadening its product line in the nation’s high-end electric vehicle market.
According to the statement, the three-row electric SUV, which starts at Rs 61.99 lakh, has a range of up to 681 km (WLTP), can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 5.0 seconds, and can hold up to 2,539 L of baggage.
“Model Y L price starts at ₹61,99,000, monthly payment starts at ₹49,990* with a down payment as low as ₹6,50,000,” Tesla said.
The SUV is being delivered directly to customers under Tesla’s direct-to-consumer model, as per the release.
In another development, Tesla introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, which is a new variant of the Model Y.
The model offers up to 2,138 litres of storage space, accommodating flexible seating and luggage capacity for up to five passengers. Powered by ultra-responsive motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and delivers a WLTP range of up to 500 km. Priced at Rs 50,89,000, deliveries in India are set to begin in July 2026. “Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is available in India at a price of ₹50,89,000. Delivery starting in July 2026,” the release said.
According to the release, Tesla is offering the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive with EMIs starting at Rs 39,990 per month and a down payment of Rs 6,00,000.
Both the models achieved safety ratings in several global safety organizations.
“Together with the latest six-seater Model Y L, both models have received top safety ratings in multiple renowned global safety organizations, including NHTSA and IIHS (America), Euro NCAP (Europe), ANCAP (Australia and New Zealand), and C-IASI (China); setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, performance, and advanced technology,” the company said.
(ANI)
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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