Tesla To Launch Imported EVs In India By April, Starting At ₹21 Lakh

Tesla is launching imported electric vehicles in India by April 2023, with prices starting at ₹21 lakh. Discover Tesla's plans for showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi, as it enters the Indian EV market with imported cars.

Tesla is gearing up to enter the Indian market in April 2023, planning to sell imported electric vehicles (EVs) from its Berlin plant, starting at an affordable price of ₹21 lakh (around $25,000). The company has already begun recruitment in India to support its expansion, with roles across customer support, service, and sales.

Tesla’s Entry into India: Importing EVs at Competitive Prices

Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into India will kick off with the sale of imported vehicles, sourced from its Berlin production facility. The company plans to offer lower-priced EV models, with the starting price estimated to be ₹21 lakh, making electric vehicles more accessible to Indian consumers.

Mumbai and Delhi: Tesla’s Chosen Locations for Sales Showrooms

According to reports, Tesla has zeroed in on two prime locations to launch its sales operations in India: BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) in Mumbai and AeroCity near Delhi’s international airport. These areas are known for their high commercial value, providing an ideal base for Tesla to introduce its EVs to the Indian market.

Tesla Begins Recruitment to Build a Presence in India

Tesla is ramping up its recruitment efforts, with job postings for 13 mid-level positions, including store managers, customer support specialists, and service technicians. These roles, primarily based in the Mumbai Suburban area, are part of Tesla’s plan to establish a robust sales and service network in India. This move follows a recent meeting between Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling strong intentions to expand in India.

Elon Musk’s Vision for Tesla in India: Import First, Manufacture Later

Tesla’s strategy has been to first sell and service its vehicles in India before setting up a local manufacturing plant. Elon Musk previously highlighted that import duties in India were a major barrier for Tesla, with rates as high as 100% for completely built unit (CBU) cars. However, with India’s new electric vehicle policy offering import duty reductions for companies willing to invest in manufacturing, Tesla is hopeful that this will pave the way for further expansion.

India’s EV Policy and Tesla’s Road Ahead

Tesla’s potential move to India aligns with the government’s push for electric mobility, which includes offering concessions on import duties to companies investing in local manufacturing. This policy shift comes as part of India’s broader strategy to become a global leader in electric vehicles. Although Tesla had expressed frustration with the country’s high import duties in the past, it now sees opportunities to test the market with imported vehicles before establishing a manufacturing base.