The Six Pillars Of Googleyness, Sundar Pichai Reveals What Makes A Google Employee

In a recent company meeting, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, addressed a longstanding term that has become a bit of a mystery for both current and potential Google employees: “Googleyness.” This term, which has been part of Google’s lexicon for years, refers to a set of qualities that Google seeks in potential hires to determine whether they are a good cultural fit for the company. However, Pichai admitted that over time, the definition of “Googleyness” had become too broad, causing confusion within the company and beyond.

“Googleyness” originated from the 2015 book by Laszlo Bock, Google’s former head of people operations, who initially outlined a set of attributes that defined the term. These qualities included “intellectual humility,” “comfort with ambiguity,” and “enjoying fun.” Over the years, these characteristics evolved, and the term became ingrained in Google’s hiring process.

However, Pichai’s recent clarification has helped redefine what “Googleyness” truly means today. He emphasized six core principles that capture the essence of Google’s culture and guide its hiring decisions:

Mission First

The most crucial quality in a Google employee is their commitment to the company’s mission. This mission-driven focus pushes individuals to contribute meaningfully to Google’s goals and ensures that every action aligns with the company’s purpose. Make Helpful Things

Google has always emphasized the importance of creating products and services that make a positive impact. Employees are encouraged to think beyond business objectives and focus on creating solutions that genuinely help people. Be Bold & Responsible

At Google, employees are encouraged to take calculated risks and pursue bold ideas. However, they must do so responsibly, ensuring that innovation doesn’t come at the cost of ethical standards and social responsibility. Stay Scrappy

This principle refers to a mindset of resourcefulness and adaptability. Google employees are expected to remain agile, making the most out of available resources and finding creative solutions to challenges. Hustle & Have Fun

Google believes in working hard but also enjoying the process. Having fun while striving for excellence is part of what makes the company’s culture unique. Employees are encouraged to bring enthusiasm and energy into their work. Team Google

Collaboration is at the heart of Google’s success. “Team Google” highlights the importance of working together across departments, creating a unified front that pursues collective success over individual recognition.

These six key elements now serve as a clearer definition of “Googleyness,” as opposed to the vague and often misunderstood idea it had become. Pichai’s emphasis on these principles comes after Google’s decision to modify its hiring guidelines in 2019, aiming to avoid confusing “Googleyness” with just being a “culture fit.” Instead, the focus is on these qualities that reflect the dynamic and innovative nature of Google’s workforce.

The evolution of “Googleyness” marks a pivotal moment in how Google defines its identity and what it looks for in future employees. By redefining these values, Sundar Pichai ensures that the term has a clear, tangible meaning that both current and prospective employees can understand and align with.

