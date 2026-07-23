Top 5 Sedans Under Rs 15 Lakh in India: Check on Style, Comfort and Performance

Sedans may not grab as much attention as SUVs these days, but they still have a lot going for them in India. Under Rs. 15 lakh, buyers get cars that sit lower on the road, feel more stable at high speed, and offer a smoother, more refined ride than most SUVs in the same price range. This budget also brings solid safety scores, comfortable interiors, and engines that are both smooth and efficient. Whether it’s for daily office commutes or long highway trips, this segment continues to offer some genuinely satisfying options. Here are five sedans worth considering right now.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

The Verna is priced between Rs. 10.98 lakh and Rs. 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and the spread reflects just how much is packed into the range. The car is comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that produces 133.4bhp and 143.8Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or iVT, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 157.8bhp and 253Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT.

The interior of the car comes with a dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrumentation, dual LED projector headlamps, a black chrome grille, diamond-cut alloy wheels, an aerodynamic rear spoiler, LED tail lamps, a D-cut steering wheel, smart key with push-button start, and even a built-in dashcam. Talking about the safety features the Hyundai Verna comes with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, electronic parking brake, ESS, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, driver rear-view monitor, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.



Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus is priced from Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and buyers get a choice of two turbo-petrol engines. The base option is a 1.0-litre unit producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic. And the other is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, which puts out 147bhp and 250Nm of torque through a 7-speed DSG transmission.

The interior of the Virtus keeps things practical without skimping on features like a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated LED headlamps with DRLs, distinctive signature tail lamps, an electric sunroof, front ventilated leatherette seats, alloy wheels, and a boot large enough for real-world use. Talking about the safety features it comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, multi-collision brakes, parking sensors, a speed alert system, ISOFIX anchorage, and a reversing camera with static guidelines.



Honda City

Honda City

The Honda City is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 14.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a single petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

Feature-wise, the City offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlamps with a 9-LED array, Z-shaped LED tail lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless connectivity, satin metallic finish on the AC vents, an electric sunroof, and adaptive cruise control. On safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, VSA, hill start assist, agile handling assist, an auto-dimming frameless inside rear-view mirror, rear ISOFIX anchorages with tether, a rear parking camera, and Level-2 ADAS with road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking.





Skoda Slavia

The Slavia starts from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with two turbo-petrol engines. The first is a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit producing 113.42bhp and 178Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The second is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI making 147.94bhp and 250Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG.

On features, the Slavia gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control, among others. The safety kit includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, multi-collision braking, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Ciaz is priced between Rs. 9.09 lakh and Rs. 11.88 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the more affordable names on this list. It runs on a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic, and returns a claimed mileage of up to 20.65 kmpl.

Sold through Maruti’s premium Nexa dealership network, the Ciaz leans on space and comfort rather than flash. It gets sweptback LED headlamps with DRLs, a chrome-surrounded grille, multi-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels, and one of the roomiest rear seats in its segment. On safety, it comes with airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, hill-hold assist, a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Also Read: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New