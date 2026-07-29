Toyota Hilux Facelift Launched In India: 2026 Model Arrives In India From Rs. 31.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the facelift of the Hilux in India. The new Toyota Hilux is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The booking of the new Hilux opened on July 28, and the first deliveries are expected to begin in the second week of August, putting an end to months of test-mule sightings on Indian roads.

Toyota Hilux: Exterior

The changes are most obvious up front. The new Hilux now wears slimmer LED headlamps, a bold honeycomb grille and blocky “TOYOTA” lettering in place of the old badge, giving it a more upright, purposeful stance. Around back, the tail-lamps have been redesigned with a C-shaped LED signature, and a new integrated step in the rear bumper makes loading the bed slightly less of a chore. Buyers get a choice of six exterior shades, including two new additions to the palette.

Toyota Hilux: Interior

The bigger story is inside as Toyota has fitted a 12.3-inch touchscreen alongside a matching digital instrument cluster, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and an eight-speaker sound system. The dashboard layout has been cleaned up too, with climate and drive controls kept separate from the infotainment screen, which is a small but useful touch for anyone using the truck off-road.

Toyota Hilux: Engine

Underneath the new sheet metal, the Hilux hasn’t changed as much as it looks like it has. The pickup continues to ride on the same IMV ladder-frame platform. The well-known 2.8L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine paired to a 6-speed AT powers the new Hilux. This engine produces 500 Nm of torque and 201.15 bhp. The 4X2 trim is the largest mechanical upgrade. Both 4X2 and 4X4 versions of the Hilux are now offered in India.

Additionally, the 2026 Hilux has four electronically controlled four-wheel drive modes (4 High, 4 Low, and 2 High), an electronic locking differential, and multi-terrain choose.

Toyota Hilux: Price and Safety

Perhaps the most consumer-friendly change is the arrival of a 4×2 automatic variant, which brings the entry price down and opens the Hilux up to buyers who don’t necessarily need four-wheel drive. The manual gearbox option has been dropped altogether, with the range now offered exclusively in automatic form across three trims: GX 4×2 at Rs 31.99 lakh, GX 4×4 at Rs 33.69 lakh, and the range-topping VX 4×4 at Rs 36.69 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Safety has had a meaningful bump too. The new Hilux comes with seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, a panoramic view monitor and, for the first time, Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance features, putting it on more equal footing with rivals well above its price point.

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