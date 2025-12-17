Triumph Tracker 400 Launched In UK: Know About Updated Engine, Design And Launch Date In India

Triumph Motorcycles first launched 400 cc motorcycles in the Indian market in 2023 in the form of the speed 400 and the scrambler 400X. The company later introduced the bike to the global market.
The motorbike by Triumph was loved by the public after which the company expanded the range of motorcycles based on 400cc. The company has launched Tracker 400, which is a retro-styled roadster that is inspired by the classic flat-track motorbikes.
Triumph Tracker 400 design
The Triumph Tracker 400 is a stripped back road motorbike which features flat-track bodywork. The bike features ergonomics that give rider aggressive forward lean stance. The motorbike gets handlebars 23 mm wider and 134 mm lower than the speed of 400. Apart from this, the motorbike offers number boards, a stubby tail section, a seat cowl, and more.
Additionaly the design is complemented by the presence of design scheme options like Aluminum Silver Gloss, Racing Yellow, and a Phantom Black option that combines moody black with Dark Silver, Vanilla White, and Pearl Metallic White accents across the tank
The bike is not limited to design, the company has updated the chassis. The company has added a steel tube front frame and suspension which is quite similar to the speed 400. This steel tube and suspension result in a shorter wheelbase. All of this is suspended on 43mm USD big piston forks and pre-load adjustable gas monoshock. The motorbike has 17-inch wheels and a dual-channel ABS brake.
The Triumph Tracker 400 is powered by the 15cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. The bike generates 41.5bhp at 9,000rpm and a maximum torque of 37.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The bike offers 6 speed transmission which provides robust mid-range performance and a refined riding experience.
Apart from the updated engine, the motorbike features the brands signature blend of contemporary technology and classic aesthetics. The bike is currently launched in UK but the experts believe that the bike may release in India in 2026
