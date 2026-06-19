Two Iconic Call of Duty Hits Black Ops, Black Ops 2 Are Coming To PS5 And PS4: Check What’s Changing

The best two action games from the Call of Duty series are going to be launched on the new generation PlayStation gaming console next month. The announcement regarding the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on the PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles was made by Treyarch. It is for the first time that both these classic games will be playable on the PS5 and PS4 gaming console.

The update was shared through Treyarch’s official social media channels. While Black Ops and Black Ops 2 originally launched on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, the upcoming versions are being developed with support from Iron Galaxy Studios. The move is expected to be welcome news for long-time fans who have been waiting to play the iconic shooters on PS5 without workarounds.

Modern console debut finally brings fan-favourite shooters to PlayStation players

Call of Duty: Black Ops first arrived in 2010 and was followed by Black Ops 2 in 2012. Over the years, Xbox users have been able to access both games on newer consoles through Microsoft’s Backward Compatibility programme, which has supported the titles since 2016. PlayStation players, however, have largely been limited to cloud streaming through PlayStation Plus Premium when playing the games on newer systems.

That changes next month. The new releases will allow PS4 and PS5 owners to download, install and play both games directly on their consoles. However, Treyarch has not yet clarified whether players who already own the PlayStation 3 versions will receive a free upgrade or any entitlement transfer to the new PS5 editions.

Several questions remain as fans await launch details and technical updates

The studio has also not confirmed whether player progression from older versions will carry over to the upcoming releases. More information on that front is expected closer to launch.

While the PS5 announcement has generated excitement, some Xbox and PC players have voiced concerns about the state of the existing versions. Fans have noted that both games still run at 720p through Xbox backward compatibility and continue to face long-standing issues involving hackers and server security.

Xbox players question the absence of game despite the Game Pass

Some players have also questioned why the titles are still absent from Xbox Game Pass despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. So far, Treyarch has not announced any upgrades or improvements for the Xbox or PC versions alongside the PS5 and PS4 launch.

The company is also yet to reveal whether the new PlayStation releases will rely on the existing multiplayer server infrastructure or receive dedicated support. Details regarding pricing, availability and any technical enhancements for PS5 and PS4 are expected to be announced closer to release.

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