Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

U.S. Judge Orders Google To Open App Store To Competition

This decision follows a jury verdict last year in favor of Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite."

U.S. Judge Orders Google To Open App Store To Competition

A U.S. judge has mandated that Alphabet’s Google revamp its mobile app business, allowing Android users more options for downloading apps and processing in-app transactions. This decision follows a jury verdict last year in favor of Epic Games, the creator of “Fortnite.”

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco issued an injunction requiring Google to implement changes aimed at increasing competition in its Play Store, including enabling Android apps to be downloaded from rival sources.

According to the order, Google is prohibited from banning the use of alternative in-app payment methods for three years and must permit users to install competing third-party Android app platforms or stores. Additionally, the ruling restricts Google from paying device manufacturers to preinstall its app store and from sharing revenue generated from the Play Store with other app distributors.

In response, Google announced plans to appeal the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and will seek a stay on Donato’s order while the appeal is underway.

“While these changes may appease Epic, they could lead to a variety of unintended consequences that would negatively impact American consumers, developers, and device manufacturers,” Google stated.

MUST READ: Samsung Apologises For Disappointing Profit As It Struggles In AI chips

Filed under

EPIC GAMES Google mobile app

Also Read

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox