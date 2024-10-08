U.S. Judge Orders Google To Open App Store To Competition

A U.S. judge has mandated that Alphabet’s Google revamp its mobile app business, allowing Android users more options for downloading apps and processing in-app transactions. This decision follows a jury verdict last year in favor of Epic Games, the creator of “Fortnite.”

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco issued an injunction requiring Google to implement changes aimed at increasing competition in its Play Store, including enabling Android apps to be downloaded from rival sources.

According to the order, Google is prohibited from banning the use of alternative in-app payment methods for three years and must permit users to install competing third-party Android app platforms or stores. Additionally, the ruling restricts Google from paying device manufacturers to preinstall its app store and from sharing revenue generated from the Play Store with other app distributors.

In response, Google announced plans to appeal the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and will seek a stay on Donato’s order while the appeal is underway.

“While these changes may appease Epic, they could lead to a variety of unintended consequences that would negatively impact American consumers, developers, and device manufacturers,” Google stated.

