LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 21:17:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in paragraph 6) By Gianluca Lo Nostro (Reuters) -British consumer credit firm Lendable launched a monthly 20-pound mobile plan on Wednesday, the latest financial technology firm to expand into telecommunications to unlock new revenue streams. London-based Lendable, founded in 2014, is the first fintech in Britain to launch such a service. It joins a string of firms in other countries tapping into the telecoms market and seeking to build "super-app" ecosystems that combine banking, shopping and communications. Revolut recently announced plans for its own mobile virtual network operator in Europe, while Klarna will launch a $40 per month plan in the United States. Unlike mainstream providers, these operators do not own the wireless infrastructure they depend on, which allows them to avoid heavy fixed costs while competing on the pricing front. Celebrities have also jumped on the trend. Ryan Reynolds-backed budget brand Mint Mobile was sold to T-Mobile US for $1.35 billion in 2023, while U.S. President Donald Trump's family business has licensed its name to launch a mobile service. Lendable's plan will be powered by U.S.-based tech company Gigs, which provides the operating system, and will be available on the Lendable-owned Zable app, which has 2 million customers. The plan includes unlimited 5G data, calls and texts on Vodafone's network, plus 10GB of roaming across 38 nations. "Expanding into telecoms is a natural next step for us," Lendable co-founder and CEO, Martin Kissinger, said in an interview. Kissinger said that, unlike other fintechs focused on current accounts, international payments and trading, Zable offers cost-saving options with the aim of lowering bills. When asked about fundraising, Kissinger said Lendable was a profitable and well-funded business. "At the moment, we are not thinking about any kind of listing, as there is still a lot of building to do." He declined to comment on a potential initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

Factbox-Aligned Data Centers in spotlight after $40 billion sale to BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

How To Make UPI Payments From Meta AI Ray-Ban Glasses? New Feature Also Includes Deepika Padukone’s Voice, Check How To Activate

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

LATEST NEWS

Brazil set to talk tariffs with US on Thursday

UPDATE 1-US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Greta Thunberg Issues Big Statement, Recounts Gaza Flotilla Ordeal: ‘Imagine What They Do To…’

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

ITALY'S TOP COURT ANNULS EXTRADITION ORDER AGAINST NORD STREAM SABOTAGE SUSPECT AND SAYS CASE NEEDS TO BE REHEARD, SUSPECTS LAWYER SAYS

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

BRIEF-Lemon Tree Hotels Launches Its 2nd Property In Jharkhand

Delhi Pollution: National Capital To Witness Artificial Rain Soon? Here’s What We Know So Far

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain
UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain
UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain
UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain
QUICK LINKS