LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 19:55:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

(Reuters) -Nscale will deploy around 200,000 Nvidia AI chips under an expanded agreement with Microsoft across its data centers in Europe and the U.S., the British artificial intelligence group said on Wednesday. The Nvidia-backed company did not disclose the financial terms, but the Financial Times reported it could generate up to $14 billion in revenue for the startup, based on a comparable contract. The agreement will be executed in collaboration with Dell Technologies. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Nscale also said its joint venture with Norway's Aker will supply Microsoft with around 52,000 Nvidia GPUs from its hyperscale AI campus in Narvik, Norway. AI-related infrastructure spending is expected to surpass $2.8 trillion through 2029, according to a Citigroup estimate, as the so-called hyperscalers including Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet make multi-billion-dollar investments to ease capacity constraints.  Nscale will begin supplying Nvidia graphics processing units to Microsoft via its data centers in Texas and Portugal starting next year, it said on Wednesday. The company also plans to expand its Texas operations over the coming years. The company in September raised $1.1 billion from investors, including Aker and Finland's Nokia, to help accelerate its data center buildout. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Deborah Sophia; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 7:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Braving Trump, Apple's Tim Cook promises to boost China investment

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Bursts Into Flames In China, Driver Burnt Alive. Here’s How To Ensure Safety In EVs

Altice France rejects joint bid for SFR from French telecoms operators

ChatGPT Goes Uncensored And Gets Spicy, But Only If You’re 18+! OpenAI To Unlock EROTIC CONTENT Mode For Adults This December: Here’s What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

CORRECTED-Ukraine needs up to $20b in U.S. weapons through NATO programme, defence minister says

Pynchon's 'Shadow Ticket:' Another puzzling play with our perception

Qamarwari Axe Attack: Srinagar Police Nab All Three Accused In Swift Overnight Operation

INDIA CENBANK CHIEF: WE WANT TO PROMOTE CBDC AND NOT CRYPTO OR STABLECOINS IN INDIA

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

BRIEF-mPay Signs Letter Of Intent With MoneyGram For Money Transfer Services

Japan, Spain, South Korea warn over unsustainable copper processing fees

Youngest Green Warrior Ignites Hope for a Greener Noida

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire After Dozens Killed In Clashes: Here’s What We Know

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips
UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips
UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips
UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips
QUICK LINKS