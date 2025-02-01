Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Unbelievable! iPhone 14 Discount On Amazon: Buy Now For Just Rs 11,700!

Amazon India offers a huge discount on the iPhone 14 256GB, bringing it down to Rs 64,900. With exchange and bank offers, you can buy it for as low as Rs 11,700!

Unbelievable! iPhone 14 Discount On Amazon: Buy Now For Just Rs 11,700!


If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 14 but have been holding off due to budget constraints, now is the perfect time to grab this premium device! Amazon India has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 (256GB storage) variant by a significant 20%. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the device is now available for just Rs 64,900 – a massive 19% discount that you can’t miss.

But that’s not all – Amazon India has sweetened the deal with even more savings! If you use select bank cards, you can avail of an instant Rs 1,000 discount. Additionally, Amazon is offering easy EMI options starting at just Rs 2,924 per month, making it easier for customers to own the iPhone 14 without burning a hole in their pockets.

Even better, Amazon’s exclusive exchange offer lets you trade in an old smartphone and get up to Rs 53,200 off the price of the iPhone 14. If you take full advantage of this exchange offer, you can buy the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 11,700!

The iPhone 14 is available in multiple color options including grey, white, black, red, and yellow, giving you plenty of choices to match your style.

Key Features of iPhone 14

  • Premium Build: With a glass back and aluminum frame, the iPhone 14 offers a sleek and elegant look.
  • Water & Dust Resistant: Boasting an IP68 rating, it can withstand water and dust, making it perfect for everyday use.
  • Brilliant Display: The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display ensures crisp, vibrant visuals.
  • Powerful Performance: Powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 14 delivers a smooth and responsive experience.
  • Camera Setup: The 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera system ensures great photos, while the 12MP front camera captures sharp selfies.
  • Long-Lasting Battery: The 3279mAh battery with 15W fast charging ensures that you stay powered up throughout the day.

With these amazing features and discounts, now is the time to buy the iPhone 14 at the best price ever. Don’t miss out – this deal is available for a limited time only on Amazon India.

ALSO READ: Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users

