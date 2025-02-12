Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Update Your iPhone NOW! Apple Issues Urgent iOS 18.3.1 Fix—Here’s Why You Must Install It

Apple releases iOS 18.3.1, fixing a critical vulnerability that let attackers bypass USB security on locked iPhones. Users urged to update immediately.

Update Your iPhone NOW! Apple Issues Urgent iOS 18.3.1 Fix—Here's Why You Must Install It


Apple has rolled out iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1, addressing a significant security flaw that left iPhones and iPads vulnerable to sophisticated attacks. The update, released today, fixes CVE-2025-24200, a security loophole within iOS accessibility features that allowed attackers with physical access to bypass USB Restricted Mode, potentially exposing sensitive user data.

Critical Security Flaw Fixed in iOS 18.3.1

The USB Restricted Mode feature is designed to prevent unauthorized USB access when an iPhone is locked. However, the newly discovered vulnerability enabled attackers to disable this protection, increasing the risk of data breaches.

Apple acknowledged that the flaw had already been actively exploited in highly targeted attacks against specific individuals. To resolve the issue, Apple implemented enhanced state management, ensuring USB security features remain intact.

Apple Urges Users to Update Devices

Apple strongly advises all iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately. To install iOS 18.3.1, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the instructions.

The update is also available for older iPads that do not support iPadOS 18 under the version iPadOS 17.7.5, which includes the same security fix.

Additional Updates for macOS, visionOS & watchOS

Alongside iOS 18.3.1, Apple also released updates for macOS 15, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. However, Apple did not specify whether these updates addressed similar security vulnerabilities.

With this release, Apple continues its commitment to enhancing device security, urging users to stay updated and safeguard their data from potential threats.

