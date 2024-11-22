Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
US Supreme Court Allows Multibillion-Dollar Class Action Meta

The Supreme Court is also deliberating over another class action lawsuit involving Nvidia.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a multibillion-dollar class action lawsuit to proceed against Meta, the parent company of Facebook. This lawsuit stems from the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal, where personal data from millions of Facebook users was misused. The Court’s decision marks a major step for investors who allege Meta failed to disclose the risks of data misuse and its impact on their investments.

Meta’s Legal Setback: What Happened?
In a significant ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed Meta’s appeal, clearing the way for the class action lawsuit to move forward. The case revolves around claims that Meta misled investors about the risks of Facebook’s user data being exploited by the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal: A Quick Recap
Cambridge Analytica gained access to the personal data of about 87 million Facebook users, which was then used to target voters during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. The firm had ties to Steve Bannon, a key strategist for Donald Trump’s campaign. It paid a Facebook app developer to harvest data that was later used for political advertising, sparking widespread privacy concerns.

Investors Claim Meta Misled Them
Investors argue that Meta did not adequately inform them about the potential risks to the company’s financial health caused by the misuse of user data. They contend that the company’s failure to disclose this issue led to substantial financial losses. By allowing this class action lawsuit to proceed, the Supreme Court has set the stage for a high-stakes legal battle that could have significant implications for Meta.

Ongoing Legal Battles: Meta’s Struggles Aren’t Over
This case is part of a broader wave of legal challenges facing major tech companies. The Supreme Court is also deliberating over another class action lawsuit involving Nvidia. Investors in Nvidia claim the company misrepresented its reliance on cryptocurrency mining, a volatile market that impacted its financial performance.

MUST READ: Putin Declares Ukraine Conflict a Global War, Promises Decisive Response

facebook Meta
