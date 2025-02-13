Vacate By 6 PM’: Disturbing Details Of Infosys’ Mass Layoffs Emerge

The terminations, which took place on February 7 at the company’s Mysore campus, impacted trainees who had joined in September 2024. The employees were informed that they had failed to meet the required standards after multiple attempts. Infosys clarified that the clause in their contract explicitly warned of such an outcome. “All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation,” the company told news agency PTI.

The terminations were carried out in an orderly manner, with groups of 50 employees called in at 9:30 AM to vacate the premises. The process was reportedly accompanied by security personnel and bouncers, as mentioned by sources. Many affected employees, particularly those from the 2022 engineering batch, were emotionally distressed, especially when they were told to leave immediately. One female employee, despite pleading for more time, was reportedly told to vacate by 6 PM, with the officials stating, “We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The laid-off employees had been waiting for two years after receiving initial offer letters for system engineer roles with annual salaries between Rs 3.2-3.7 lakh. They had undergone training at Infosys’ Mysuru campus and were finally onboarded in October 2023.

The IT union NITES has raised concerns, accusing Infosys of using intimidation tactics during the terminations. NITES President, Harpreet Singh Saluja, claimed that bouncers were used to prevent employees from documenting the incident or seeking assistance by confiscating their mobile phones. The union is now calling for government intervention, stating that Infosys’ actions violate the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and demanding immediate protection for IT workers’ rights.ction for IT workers’ rights.

ALSO READ: Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies