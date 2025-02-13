Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Vacate By 6 PM’: Disturbing Details Of Infosys’ Mass Layoffs Emerge

Infosys faces criticism for laying off 400 employees and ordering them to vacate by 6 PM without notice. Reports reveal intimidation tactics, including security and bouncers during terminations. Read about the shocking details and the growing backlash.

Vacate By 6 PM’: Disturbing Details Of Infosys’ Mass Layoffs Emerge


Infosys has explained its decision to terminate over 400 employees, citing their failure to pass internal assessments. According to the company, these freshers were given three attempts to clear the assessment, and those who failed were let go, a process outlined in their contracts. Infosys emphasized that this policy has been in place for more than two decades.

INFOSYS LAYOFF MYSUSRU

