Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

NHAI has directed operators of wayside amenities to establish vehicle repair and puncture repair facilities along national highways and expressways. The initiative aims to improve roadside assistance, reduce breakdown-related delays, enhance commuter safety, and provide quicker mechanical support for travellers and commercial transport operators.

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI's New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers (Via AI)
Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI's New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 18:58 IST

Getting stranded on a highway because of a flat tyre or a minor mechanical fault could soon become less stressful for motorists across India. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a major initiative aimed at improving roadside assistance by facilitating vehicle repair and puncture repair services at wayside amenities located along national highways and expressways. This move is expected to provide quicker help to travellers facing breakdowns during long journeys.

NHAI Plans Repair Facilities At Highway Service Hubs

The initiative is being implemented through the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned subsidiary of NHAI. Field offices have been directed to encourage operators of wayside amenities to establish vehicle repair shops and puncture repair centres at the earliest. The goal is to ensure that motorists can access immediate mechanical assistance without having to travel long distances in search of help.

You Might Be Interested In

According to NHAI, the growing number of vehicles on highways and expressways has increased the need for easily accessible repair services. Many commuters currently face delays and safety concerns when their vehicles break down in remote stretches with limited roadside support.

What Are Wayside Amenities?

Wayside amenities, commonly known as WSAs, are integrated service hubs being developed along national highways and expressways. These facilities already offer fuel stations, food courts, restrooms, parking spaces, EV charging points, and rest areas for travellers and truck drivers. The addition of vehicle repair and puncture repair facilities will further expand their utility.

Most of these service centres are located at regular intervals along major highway corridors, making them convenient stops for both private vehicle owners and commercial transport operators.

Focus On Safety & Convenience

Officials believe the initiative will significantly reduce vehicle downtime and improve overall road safety. Motorists who suffer tyre punctures or minor mechanical issues often find themselves stranded for extended periods, especially on access-controlled expressways where repair facilities may not be readily available. The proposed repair centres are expected to address this gap.

The move is also expected to benefit commercial transport operators, whose delivery schedules are often disrupted due to unexpected vehicle breakdowns on long routes. Faster access to repair services could help reduce delays and improve logistics efficiency.

Part Of A Larger Highway Modernization Plan

The development of repair shops forms part of NHAI’s broader strategy to create world-class highway infrastructure and improve the travel experience across India’s expanding expressway network. As more wayside amenities become operational, travellers can expect a wider range of support services designed to make highway journeys safer, smoother, and more convenient.

For millions of motorists who regularly travel on highways, the availability of vehicle repair and puncture services could prove to be one of the most practical additions to India’s rapidly evolving road infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Chipset, Transparent Design, And 5,500mAh Battery, Check Details And Launch Date

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers
Tags: expressway services Indiahighway travellersNHAI highway repair shopsNHAI latest newspuncture repair facilitiesroadside assistance highwaysvehicle repair on expresswayswayside amenities

RELATED News

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launching On June 29

Telegram Returns To India, Jio-Airtel Access Restricted

Tata Cyber Breach Raises Apple, Tesla Concerns

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition To Debut Soon

Who Is Kunal Shah? CRED Founder Named As The Next WhatsApp Global Head

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Telecom Licensing Ends: How Will New Rules Reshape India?

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers
Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers
Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers
Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

QUICK LINKS