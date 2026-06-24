Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI’s New Move Could Make Repairs And Assistance Easier For Travellers

Getting stranded on a highway because of a flat tyre or a minor mechanical fault could soon become less stressful for motorists across India. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a major initiative aimed at improving roadside assistance by facilitating vehicle repair and puncture repair services at wayside amenities located along national highways and expressways. This move is expected to provide quicker help to travellers facing breakdowns during long journeys.

NHAI Plans Repair Facilities At Highway Service Hubs

The initiative is being implemented through the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned subsidiary of NHAI. Field offices have been directed to encourage operators of wayside amenities to establish vehicle repair shops and puncture repair centres at the earliest. The goal is to ensure that motorists can access immediate mechanical assistance without having to travel long distances in search of help.

According to NHAI, the growing number of vehicles on highways and expressways has increased the need for easily accessible repair services. Many commuters currently face delays and safety concerns when their vehicles break down in remote stretches with limited roadside support.

What Are Wayside Amenities?

Wayside amenities, commonly known as WSAs, are integrated service hubs being developed along national highways and expressways. These facilities already offer fuel stations, food courts, restrooms, parking spaces, EV charging points, and rest areas for travellers and truck drivers. The addition of vehicle repair and puncture repair facilities will further expand their utility.

Most of these service centres are located at regular intervals along major highway corridors, making them convenient stops for both private vehicle owners and commercial transport operators.

Focus On Safety & Convenience

Officials believe the initiative will significantly reduce vehicle downtime and improve overall road safety. Motorists who suffer tyre punctures or minor mechanical issues often find themselves stranded for extended periods, especially on access-controlled expressways where repair facilities may not be readily available. The proposed repair centres are expected to address this gap.

The move is also expected to benefit commercial transport operators, whose delivery schedules are often disrupted due to unexpected vehicle breakdowns on long routes. Faster access to repair services could help reduce delays and improve logistics efficiency.

Part Of A Larger Highway Modernization Plan

The development of repair shops forms part of NHAI’s broader strategy to create world-class highway infrastructure and improve the travel experience across India’s expanding expressway network. As more wayside amenities become operational, travellers can expect a wider range of support services designed to make highway journeys safer, smoother, and more convenient.

For millions of motorists who regularly travel on highways, the availability of vehicle repair and puncture services could prove to be one of the most practical additions to India’s rapidly evolving road infrastructure.

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