Vivo T4x 5G Launched In India: Price, Features, And Everything You Need To Know

Vivo T4x 5G debuts in India with a 6,500mAh battery, Dimensity 7300, 120Hz display & 50MP camera. Starts at Rs. 13,999. Sale from March 12 with launch offers.

Vivo has officially introduced the Vivo T4x 5G in India, marking the debut of its T4 Series. This new smartphone builds upon last year’s Vivo T3x, offering significant upgrades, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a massive 6,500mAh battery, military-grade durability, IP64-rated design, and an advanced dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications, pricing, and availability of the Vivo T4x 5G.

Vivo T4x 5G: Price and Availability in India

The Vivo T4x 5G is available in three configurations:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage – Priced at Rs. 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – Priced at Rs. 14,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – Priced at Rs. 16,999

Consumers can choose from two stylish color options: Marine Blue and Pronto Purple. The device will be available for purchase starting March 12 on Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores. As a launch offer, buyers using select bank cards will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on the first day of sales.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications and Features

Display & Design

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth user experience. It boasts a peak brightness of 1,050 nits and has received TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification, making it comfortable for extended usage. Additionally, the device is MIL-STD-810H certified, ensuring military-grade durability, and is IP64-rated, offering protection against dust and splashes.

Performance & Software

Under the hood, the Vivo T4x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, ensuring efficient multitasking and seamless gaming. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, offering fast app loading times and ample space for files and applications. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 15, delivering a user-friendly interface with customization options.

Camera Capabilities

The dual rear camera setup on the Vivo T4x includes:

50MP primary sensor for crisp and detailed shots

2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait photography

LED flash with Dynamic Light unit

For selfies and video calls, the 8MP front camera ensures clear and vibrant captures.

Battery & Charging

A standout feature of the Vivo T4x 5G is its massive 6,500mAh battery, offering extended usage without frequent recharges. It supports 44W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up their device and stay connected throughout the day.

Audio & Connectivity

The device features dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. It supports a wide range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures quick and secure access to the phone.

Weight & Dimensions

Dimensions: 165.7 x 76.3 x 8.09 mm

Weight: Pronto Purple: 204g Marine Blue: 208g



With a powerful chipset, high-refresh-rate display, long-lasting battery, and military-grade durability, the Vivo T4x 5G is set to be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. The competitive pricing and attractive launch offers make it an appealing choice for consumers looking for a reliable 5G smartphone under Rs. 17,000.

