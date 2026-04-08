Vivo T5 Pro 5G To Debut In India: Snapdragon Chipset, AMOLED Display, And 9,020mAh Battery, Check Launch Date And Price

Vivo T5 Pro 5G features and specifications

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of144Hz and high resolution of 1.5K. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor; this is the same SoC that is used in Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The handset is a successor of T4 Pro, and it was launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset which is a comparatively more efficient chipset and comes in phones such as Vivo V70 and Oppo Reno 15.

The device is packed with a massive 9,020mAh battery. However, the company’s charging support has not been confirmed yet, but media reports suggest that the deice will support 90W wired fast charging, and it is also expected to support wireless charging. The device will run on OriginOS based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the media reports suggest that the rear panel of the upcoming device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for 4K video recording.

In terms of durability, the phone may feature IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The experts claim that the device could be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water of 30 minutes.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Timeline

The company has confirmed that it will launch on 15th April 2026 at 12 PM IST. The other details regarding the specification and features of the device will be revealed during the event.

Vivo T5 Pro Price

The media report and experts suggest that the device will be launched at the starting price of Rs 30,000 in Inda. It will rival the newly launched OnePlus Nord 6 and Nothing Phone 4a.

The phone is expected to arrive in two colour options, i.e., Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black.

The Vivo T4 Pro was launched in India last year with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a starting price of Rs 27,999 and went up to Rs 31,999 for the top-end variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo X300 FE A recent media report suggest that the company is also gearing up for launch of Vivo X300 FE in the Indian market after Russia. The report suggest that the phone features a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The rear panel of the device features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main camera supported by Optical image stabilization, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide sensor whereas the front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Also Read: Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date