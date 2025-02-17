Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  Tech & Auto»
  • Vivo V50 Launches In India: Ultra-Slim Design, 50MP ZEISS Cameras, And A Long-Lasting Battery Powerful Features At An Incredible Price!

Vivo V50 Launches In India: Ultra-Slim Design, 50MP ZEISS Cameras, And A Long-Lasting Battery Powerful Features At An Incredible Price!

The Vivo V50 has launched in India with cutting-edge features, including a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, and ZEISS-powered 50MP cameras.

Vivo, the popular smartphone brand, has launched the highly anticipated V50 in India, marking a significant milestone with its debut ultra-slim quad-curved display. The V50 offers a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and vibrant colors. It also features an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

Powered for Performance and Long-Lasting Battery Life

The V50 is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, delivering robust performance for multitasking and gaming. Complementing this power is a massive 6,000mAh battery, designed to offer long-lasting usage, with Vivo promising up to four years of battery health. The device supports 90W FlashCharge technology, which allows for rapid recharging, minimizing downtime and keeping users connected for longer periods.

Additionally, the V50 boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, making it durable enough to withstand the elements.

Camera Excellence Co-Engineered by ZEISS

For photography enthusiasts, the V50 delivers a top-tier camera experience with its 50MP dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a main lens and an ultra-wide sensor, both co-engineered with ZEISS. The front camera also features a 50MP ZEISS sensor, ensuring high-quality selfies with rich details.

A Stylish and Elegant Design with Vibrant Color Options

The Vivo V50 comes in three striking color options: Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey. Rose Red draws inspiration from the vibrancy of Indian weddings, while Starry Night introduces India’s first 3D-Star Technology in a smartphone, offering a unique visual effect. Titanium Grey brings modern elegance with its sleek metallic finish, appealing to those who appreciate a minimalist, sophisticated look.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V50 will be available in three configurations:

  • 8GB + 128GB for ₹34,999
  • 8GB + 256GB for ₹36,999
  • 12GB + 512GB for ₹40,999

It will go on sale starting February 25 across Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail partner stores. Customers can also pre-book the device starting today at exclusive Vivo and partner retail stores. To make the deal even more attractive, Vivo offers discounts, EMI options, extended warranties, and bundle deals featuring the Vivo TWS 3e at just ₹1,499.

