Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Vivo V50 Smartphone First Look Unveiled: Expected Specifications, Launch Date, Price And More

Vivo has pulled back the curtain on its latest innovation, the V50, set to debut in India soon. Boasting a sleek design, vibrant color options, and cutting-edge specs, the smartphone aims to make a bold statement in the premium segment.

Vivo V50 Smartphone First Look Unveiled: Expected Specifications, Launch Date, Price And More

With a sleek design and powerful specifications, the Vivo V50 is set to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment.


China’s Vivo has officially revealed the first look of its upcoming V50 smartphone, confirming its launch in India soon. Alongside the design, the company has disclosed details about the colour options, battery capacity, and key specifications of the device. Here’s everything we know so far.

Design and Colour Options

The Vivo V50 will be available in three striking colourways—Titanium Gray, Rose Red, and Starry Night. The Rose Red variant is designed to provide warm tones and a luxurious feel, as per the company.

The Starry Night edition introduces a unique “3D-Star technology”, which allows the back panel to interact with environmental lighting. Vivo claims that when exposed to direct sunlight or focused indoor lighting, the panel will shimmer like a starry night sky. The effect will be dynamic, with holographic dots stretching into meteor-like streaks as the user moves their wrist.

On the front, the Vivo V50 will feature a quad-curved display, delivering an edge-to-edge screen experience. Vivo also claims that this will be the slimmest smartphone in the 6000mAh battery category, with an ultra-thin profile measuring just 7.39mm.

Vivo V50: Price, Performance and Camera

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo V50 is its camera system, which has been co-developed with German optics brand Zeiss. The device is expected to feature:

  • 50MP primary sensor
  • 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera
  • 50MP front camera for high-resolution selfies

For display, the V50 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

As for the price, reports suggest the Vivo V50 will be priced at around ₹37,999 for the base variant, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range segment.

Vivo V50: Expected Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
RAM: Up to 12GB
Storage: Up to 512GB
Rear Cameras: 50MP (Primary) + 50MP (Ultra-wide)
Front Camera: 50MP
Battery: 6000mAh
Charging: 90W wired charging
OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
Protection: IP68 + IP69 (Water & Dust Resistance)

With its powerful battery, cutting-edge display, and Zeiss-backed camera technology, the Vivo V50 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. While the company has yet to announce an official launch date in India, anticipation for the device is already high.

