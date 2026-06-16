Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X Fold 6, and after teasers and leaks the company has finally confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship. The company will reveal the device on 26th June 2026 in China at 7 PM CST, which is 4:30 PM IST. The company has started pre-orders online in mainland China, with early buyers entering a lucky draw for a chance to win the device for free.

The X Fold 6 comes with some genuinely bold claims, and for once, it looks like Vivo might actually back them up.

A Chip Built Specifically for Foldable Phones

That is not a small thing. Foldables are used differently from regular phones. People run multiple apps side by side, drag content between screens, and switch constantly between floating windows. Most chips are not built with that in mind. This one apparently is.

Vivo claims the Super Edition delivers a 111 percent boost in peak AI processing performance and a 56 percent reduction in power consumption compared to the standard Dimensity 9500. It also promises 57 percent faster document summarisation and around seven times faster offline transcription. The chip is paired with an upgraded version of Vivo’s Atomic Workbench, which lets multiple apps stay active at the same time without slowing things down. The phone ships with OriginOS 6 Fold, a custom software build designed specifically for foldable use.

200MP Camera on a Foldable Phone

Vivo is marketing the X Fold 6 as a foldable mini DSLR, and looking at the camera specs, that is not just empty marketing talk.

The primary camera uses a 200MP Samsung HPB sensor with a 1/1.4-inch size and an f/1.68 aperture. That is paired with a 50MP Sony LYT-602 Zeiss APO periscope telephoto lens, which is the first of its kind on a foldable phone. Both cameras carry CIPA 4.5-rated stabilisation, a solid figure for any camera phone, let alone a folding one. The phone also supports the Vivo Zeiss G2 teleconverter accessory, which extends the focal length equivalent to 200mm for even more zoom reach. Vivo’s Blueprint V3+ imaging chip handles processing behind the scenes.

The inner display is an 8.02-inch Samsung M14 foldable AMOLED panel with 5,000 nits peak brightness. Leaked specs point to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 6,900mAh battery, which if confirmed would be one of the largest batteries in any foldable on the market right now, comfortably ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh cell.

For India, provisional pricing is expected around Rs 1,59,999, though Vivo has not officially confirmed any India launch details yet. The China unveiling on June 26 should answer most of the remaining questions. Also Read: Tecno Spark 50 Pro Launched In India: MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 6,000mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Price