LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence australian family Tecno donald trump India crude oil Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo Military News education ai bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the X Fold 6 in China on June 26. The foldable flagship is expected to feature a custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip, a 200MP camera, an 8.02-inch AMOLED display, and a massive 6,900mAh battery.

Vivo X Fold 6
Vivo X Fold 6

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 16:16 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X Fold 6, and after teasers and leaks the company has finally confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship. The company will reveal the device on 26th June 2026 in China at 7 PM CST, which is 4:30 PM IST. The company has started pre-orders online in mainland China, with early buyers entering a lucky draw for a chance to win the device for free. 

The X Fold 6 comes with some genuinely bold claims, and for once, it looks like Vivo might actually back them up. 

A Chip Built Specifically for Foldable Phones 

The most interesting story with the X Fold 6 is not the camera or the display. It is the chipset. Vivo has ditched Qualcomm entirely for this one, going with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, a processor that Vivo and MediaTek reportedly spent nearly two years developing together specifically for foldable devices. 

You Might Be Interested In

That is not a small thing. Foldables are used differently from regular phones. People run multiple apps side by side, drag content between screens, and switch constantly between floating windows. Most chips are not built with that in mind. This one apparently is. 

Vivo claims the Super Edition delivers a 111 percent boost in peak AI processing performance and a 56 percent reduction in power consumption compared to the standard Dimensity 9500. It also promises 57 percent faster document summarisation and around seven times faster offline transcription. The chip is paired with an upgraded version of Vivo’s Atomic Workbench, which lets multiple apps stay active at the same time without slowing things down. The phone ships with OriginOS 6 Fold, a custom software build designed specifically for foldable use. 

200MP Camera on a Foldable Phone 

Vivo is marketing the X Fold 6 as a foldable mini DSLR, and looking at the camera specs, that is not just empty marketing talk. 

The primary camera uses a 200MP Samsung HPB sensor with a 1/1.4-inch size and an f/1.68 aperture. That is paired with a 50MP Sony LYT-602 Zeiss APO periscope telephoto lens, which is the first of its kind on a foldable phone. Both cameras carry CIPA 4.5-rated stabilisation, a solid figure for any camera phone, let alone a folding one. The phone also supports the Vivo Zeiss G2 teleconverter accessory, which extends the focal length equivalent to 200mm for even more zoom reach. Vivo’s Blueprint V3+ imaging chip handles processing behind the scenes. 

The inner display is an 8.02-inch Samsung M14 foldable AMOLED panel with 5,000 nits peak brightness. Leaked specs point to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 6,900mAh battery, which if confirmed would be one of the largest batteries in any foldable on the market right now, comfortably ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh cell. 

For India, provisional pricing is expected around Rs 1,59,999, though Vivo has not officially confirmed any India launch details yet. The China unveiling on June 26 should answer most of the remaining questions. 

Also Read: Tecno Spark 50 Pro Launched In India: MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 50MP Sony Camera, And 6,000mAh Battery — Check All Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details
Tags: vivoVivo x fold 6

RELATED News

Apple To Split iPhone 18 Launch Into Two Events

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Launched In India

Huawei FreeBuds 7i And FreeBuds SE 4 All-Set To Launch In India

Google Pixel Drop Coming Soon With These Three Features

After Anthropic’s Mythos Move, Can Sarvam AI Become India’s Sovereign AI Platform?

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

Teen Shot, Four Stabbed As New York Celebrations Turn Violent

Healing Within: How One Woman Turned Her Deepest Struggle into Her Greatest Purpose

Soumitra Banerjee Viral Video: TMC Youth Leader Pelted With Eggs En Route To Court

CA Inter May 2026 Result Date Announced by ICAI: Check Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

Nine-Year-Old Australian Girl Hania Ahmed Shot Dead By Pakistani Police

'Person in That Video Is...': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Viral Clip

Blast OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja's Action Thriller

CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: How to Check Scorecard, Final Answer Key and Admission Process

Adani, Jabil To Build AI Data Center Platform In India

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details
Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details
Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details
Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, 200MP Camera, And 6,900mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Details

QUICK LINKS