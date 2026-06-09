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Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks

Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks

Vivo has teased the upcoming X Fold 6 ahead of its expected China launch this month. The foldable phone is expected to feature OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-powered multitasking tools, a Dimensity 9500 chipset, a 200MP camera, and a 6,900mAh battery.

Vivo X Fold6
Vivo X Fold6

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 12:37 IST

Foldable phones have become a new category in premium device segment and Chinses smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up to strengthen its position in the foldable segment with its upcoming fold phone, Vivo X Fold 6. The device is expected to launch later this month in Chinese market and ahead of its launch the company has started teasing its foldable device through senior executives on Weibo while alleged real-world images of the device have also surfaced on the internet. 

The latest teaser reveals an early look at the company’s ambitions for its next generation foldable. According to the company, the device will debut with OriginOS 6 Fold which is a new version of its software designed specifically for foldable devices. The update will roll out an upgraded Atomic Workbench for enhanced multitasking, along with a more capable AI assistant and several AI powered productivity tools. The company also claims users will will be able to run multiple apps and AI experiences simultaneously, making the device more compatible for everyday use. 

Vivo X Fold 6 Design 

The upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 appears in a green colour option and largely retains the design language from X Fold 5. The device features a large circular rear camera module featuring a triple-camera setup and dual-LED flash system. 

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The teaser image also offers a glimpse of the inner display, which appears to feature more rounded corners and a slightly wider aspect ratio compared to last year’s vivo X Fold 5. 

Vivo X Fold 6 Features and Specifications

The media reports and rumours suggest that the Vivo X Fold 6 could arrive with an 8-inch foldable inner display and a 6.51-inch outer screen. The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset. 

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor for zoom photography on the rear panel. The device is also expected to offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for screen and app lock-unlock. 

The device is expected to be packed with a massive 6,900mAh battery. However, the company has not confirmed the full list of features and specifications. 

Also Read: Infinix Smart 20 Launched In India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Chipset, And AI-Powered Tools At Just Rs… 

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Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks
Tags: vivoVivo x fold 6Vivo X Fold 6 launch

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Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks
Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks
Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks
Vivo X Fold 6 Officially Teased: OriginOS 6 Fold, AI-Powered Multitasking Tools, And Dimensity 9500 Chipset – Check All Specs And Leaks

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